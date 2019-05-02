Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Dennis "Mick" Weiss. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael "Mick" Dennis Weiss, 72, of Parker, Colorado, passed away peacefully

at Porter Hospice in Centennial, Colorado on April 28, 2019. Mick was born

in Denver, Colorado on December 14, 1946. He attended Aurora Central High

School, graduating in 1965, where he loved to play baseball. He later attended

the University of Denver, graduating in 1969. His occupations included Sales

Manager of computers, color copiers and printers, and an owner/operator of a

dealership for color printers and graphics service bureau. Mick really enjoyed

golfing, bowling, deep-sea fishing, and he was an American Quarter Horse

Association member, and a Broncos season ticket holder! Mick married Karen

(Brown) Weiss on August 22, 1993 at the Plum Creek Golf Club.

Mick's parents, Mildred "Millie" and Norbert

"Bert" Weiss predeceased his passing . Mick is

survived by his wife, Karen of Parker, CO, brothers,

Rockney Weiss (Nancy) of Lonetree, CO, Richard

Weiss (Janie) of Peoria, AZ, a daughter Kimberly

Stahl (Cliff) of Castle Rock, CO, a son Jason Weiss

(Kristie) of Elizabeth, CO, stepson Jarrett Land

of Highlands Ranch, CO, and stepson Jason Land

(Amy) of Elizabeth, CO. Mick also leaves fond

memories and lots of love to his many nieces and nephews and grandchildren. Michael "Mick" Dennis Weiss, 72, of Parker, Colorado, passed away peacefullyat Porter Hospice in Centennial, Colorado on April 28, 2019. Mick was bornin Denver, Colorado on December 14, 1946. He attended Aurora Central HighSchool, graduating in 1965, where he loved to play baseball. He later attendedthe University of Denver, graduating in 1969. His occupations included SalesManager of computers, color copiers and printers, and an owner/operator of adealership for color printers and graphics service bureau. Mick really enjoyedgolfing, bowling, deep-sea fishing, and he was an American Quarter HorseAssociation member, and a Broncos season ticket holder! Mick married Karen(Brown) Weiss on August 22, 1993 at the Plum Creek Golf Club.Mick's parents, Mildred "Millie" and Norbert"Bert" Weiss predeceased his passing . Mick issurvived by his wife, Karen of Parker, CO, brothers,Rockney Weiss (Nancy) of Lonetree, CO, RichardWeiss (Janie) of Peoria, AZ, a daughter KimberlyStahl (Cliff) of Castle Rock, CO, a son Jason Weiss(Kristie) of Elizabeth, CO, stepson Jarrett Landof Highlands Ranch, CO, and stepson Jason Land(Amy) of Elizabeth, CO. Mick also leaves fondmemories and lots of love to his many nieces and nephews and grandchildren. Published in Colorado Community Newspapers on May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Colorado Community Media Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close