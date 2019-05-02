Michael "Mick" Dennis Weiss, 72, of Parker, Colorado, passed away peacefully
at Porter Hospice in Centennial, Colorado on April 28, 2019. Mick was born
in Denver, Colorado on December 14, 1946. He attended Aurora Central High
School, graduating in 1965, where he loved to play baseball. He later attended
the University of Denver, graduating in 1969. His occupations included Sales
Manager of computers, color copiers and printers, and an owner/operator of a
dealership for color printers and graphics service bureau. Mick really enjoyed
golfing, bowling, deep-sea fishing, and he was an American Quarter Horse
Association member, and a Broncos season ticket holder! Mick married Karen
(Brown) Weiss on August 22, 1993 at the Plum Creek Golf Club.
Mick's parents, Mildred "Millie" and Norbert
"Bert" Weiss predeceased his passing . Mick is
survived by his wife, Karen of Parker, CO, brothers,
Rockney Weiss (Nancy) of Lonetree, CO, Richard
Weiss (Janie) of Peoria, AZ, a daughter Kimberly
Stahl (Cliff) of Castle Rock, CO, a son Jason Weiss
(Kristie) of Elizabeth, CO, stepson Jarrett Land
of Highlands Ranch, CO, and stepson Jason Land
(Amy) of Elizabeth, CO. Mick also leaves fond
memories and lots of love to his many nieces and nephews and grandchildren.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers on May 2, 2019