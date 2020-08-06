Michael Wayne Stites was a successful business man and community leader. He passed away July 22, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He will be remembered for his wit, his love of life, and his dedication to his family and the Wheat Ridge community. He departed this life with his wife and children at his bedside.



Mike graduated from Jefferson High School in 1970 and attended the University of Northern Colorado. He married his love, Juanita Seifert, in 1973. Mike said one of his greatest joys was spending time with his four grandchildren, Sydney, Sam, Riley and Brandon. Mike is survived by his wife, Juanita; his children Korey Stites (Sara) of Wheat Ridge and Breana Mitchell (John) of Greenwood Village; two sisters Susan Stites of Wheat Ridge and Nancy Talmey (Paul) of Telluride and many nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Mike's life will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Stites Park, 29th and Newland.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store