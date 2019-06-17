Monte David Temme

Obituary
Monte David Temme, 57 of Northglenn Colorado passed away on April 29,
2019 after battling pancreatic cancer for four years. His family was by his
side through it all. He was a native of Northglenn Colorado and a graduate of
Northglenn High School. Monte worked construction most of his life. He is
preceded in death by his father Linus Veik and his fiancé Karin Madson. He is
survived by his mother Jimmie Joan Veik, four sisters, two brothers and many
nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from June 17 to June 24, 2019
