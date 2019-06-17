Monte David Temme, 57 of Northglenn Colorado passed away on April 29,

2019 after battling pancreatic cancer for four years. His family was by his

side through it all. He was a native of Northglenn Colorado and a graduate of

Northglenn High School. Monte worked construction most of his life. He is

preceded in death by his father Linus Veik and his fiancé Karin Madson. He is

survived by his mother Jimmie Joan Veik, four sisters, two brothers and many

nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.