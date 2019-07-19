WAMEGO – Nancy (Jones)
Farley, 88, of Manhattan, KS
passed away Monday, July 15,
2019 at the Good Shepherd
Hospice House in Manhattan.
She was born in Philadelphia,
PA on April 29,
1931. She graduated from
Treadwell High School in Memphis,
TN and received an Associate's degree
from Arapahoe Community College in
Littleton, CO. After raising her family,
she worked at the college's accounting
office for more than 12 years.
She is survived by her husband, William
"Bill" Farley of more than 67 years.
She also leaves behind four children,
William S. "Bill", Jr., Paul L. (Leslie), Jean
Tracy (Jerry), and Ann Vrchota (Jim);
eight grandchildren, Charlene Chacon
(Oscar), Christina Spanier (Seth), Father
Philerat (Williams S. IV), Courtney
Montgomery (Shannon), Peter Farley,
Reid Tracy (Rachel), Virginia Farley, and
Spencer Hayward; four great-grandchildren,
Dylan Spanier, Elora Montgomery,
Max Chacon, and Ryan Spanier; and a
sister, Barbara Kehayes.
Nancy had a natural talent in the
field of art, from building
parade floats and costume
design in her youth to painting
and drawing in various
media, and including mosaics
and stained glass, later
in life. A skilled seamstress,
she loved making clothing
for family members in their
youth. She also enjoyed gardening,
photography and, both foreign and
domestic travel with family members
and friends. She possessed a strong
desire to lead an interesting life and her
inner strength and wisdom provided
guidance to her offspring throughout
her adult life.
Funeral service for Nancy will be
held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019
at Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego.
Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the
Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Manhattan.
Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00
p.m. Sunday, July 21st at the funeral
home. The family has suggested memorials
to the or
a , and may be left
in the care of Stewart Funeral Home of
Wamego, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547.
Online condolences may also be left at
www.stewartfuneralhomes.com
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from July 19 to July 26, 2019