WAMEGO – Nancy (Jones)

Farley, 88, of Manhattan, KS

passed away Monday, July 15,

2019 at the Good Shepherd

Hospice House in Manhattan.

July 15, 2019

She was born in Philadelphia,

PA on April 29,

1931. She graduated from

Treadwell High School in Memphis,

TN and received an Associate's degree

from Arapahoe Community College in

Littleton, CO. After raising her family,

she worked at the college's accounting

office for more than 12 years.



She is survived by her husband, William

"Bill" Farley of more than 67 years.

She also leaves behind four children,

William S. "Bill", Jr., Paul L. (Leslie), Jean

Tracy (Jerry), and Ann Vrchota (Jim);

eight grandchildren, Charlene Chacon

(Oscar), Christina Spanier (Seth), Father

Philerat (Williams S. IV), Courtney

Montgomery (Shannon), Peter Farley,

Reid Tracy (Rachel), Virginia Farley, and

Spencer Hayward; four great-grandchildren,

Dylan Spanier, Elora Montgomery,

Max Chacon, and Ryan Spanier; and a

sister, Barbara Kehayes.



Nancy had a natural talent in the

field of art, from building

parade floats and costume

design in her youth to painting

and drawing in various

media, and including mosaics

and stained glass, later

in life. A skilled seamstress,

she loved making clothing

for family members in their

youth. She also enjoyed gardening,

photography and, both foreign and

domestic travel with family members

and friends. She possessed a strong

desire to lead an interesting life and her

inner strength and wisdom provided

guidance to her offspring throughout

her adult life.



Funeral service for Nancy will be

held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019

at Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego.

Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the

Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Manhattan.

Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00

p.m. Sunday, July 21st at the funeral

home. The family has suggested memorials

to the or

a , and may be left

in the care of Stewart Funeral Home of

Wamego, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547.

Online condolences may also be left at

Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from July 19 to July 26, 2019

