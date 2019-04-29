Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Zessin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy L. Zessin, 83, went home to her heavenly father April 25th 2019 after battling MS for over 40 years.

She is a proud longtime Olde Town Arvada resident.

Beloved Mother of 5 children, survived by Scott Zessin, Sheri Goddard, Stephen Zessin Goodrich, and Sarah Hogue, 11 grandchildren, Great Grandmother to 11 and 1 Great-Great Grandchild. Preceded in death by husband Earl Zessin, daughter, Susan Ternus, and granddaughter, Faith Goddard.

Celebration of life will be held on Thursday, May 2nd at noon Peace Lutheran Church of Arvada.

We have fond memories of rooting for her favorite sports teams: Denver Broncos, Colorado Rockies and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Please join us by wearing your team gear as we celebrate her light on this day with family, friends and caregivers.

The family wishes to thank Denver Hospice and the Rowan Community of caregivers for their beautiful care and kindness.

Funeral Services Thursday, May 2nd, 12:00 pm at Peace Lutheran Church, 5675 Field Street, Arvada. Committal service at Arvada Cemetery.

