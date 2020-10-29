Neal Robert Hammond, 73, of Arvada, Colorado, passed away on October 10, 2020. Neal was born in Joliet, Illinois on August 21, 1947 to Euberto Hammond and Anna (Kaatz) Hammond. He graduated from Joliet High School and continued on to serve in United States Marine Corps. Neal served in the Vietnam War and received a National Defense Service Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal, and a Purple Heart Medal. Neal was married to Susan Hammond on March 10, 2000; they were married for 20 years. Neal worked as an auto mechanic until he retired 10 years ago. He enjoyed racing cars, collecting coins, going to the shooting range, and fishing. Neal also enjoyed his cats and watching nature shows. He was also actively involved in the Camaro Club of the Rockies before selling his Camaro in 2018. Neal is survived by wife, Susan,
daughters, Laura and Cera, as well as various nieces and nephews. If you wish to make a donation in Neal's honor, please donate to the Semper Fi Fund, Wounded Warriors
Project, or the Salvation Army.