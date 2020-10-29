1/1
Neal Robert Hammond
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Neal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neal Robert Hammond, 73, of Arvada, Colorado, passed away on October 10, 2020. Neal was born in Joliet, Illinois on August 21, 1947 to Euberto Hammond and Anna (Kaatz) Hammond. He graduated from Joliet High School and continued on to serve in United States Marine Corps. Neal served in the Vietnam War and received a National Defense Service Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal, and a Purple Heart Medal. Neal was married to Susan Hammond on March 10, 2000; they were married for 20 years. Neal worked as an auto mechanic until he retired 10 years ago. He enjoyed racing cars, collecting coins, going to the shooting range, and fishing. Neal also enjoyed his cats and watching nature shows. He was also actively involved in the Camaro Club of the Rockies before selling his Camaro in 2018. Neal is survived by wife, Susan,
daughters, Laura and Cera, as well as various nieces and nephews. If you wish to make a donation in Neal's honor, please donate to the Semper Fi Fund, Wounded Warriors Project, or the Salvation Army.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Colorado Community Media on Oct. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved