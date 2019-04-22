Norman Arthur Kasch is survived by Julia Money,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Arthur Kasch.
his loving wife of 67 years and their four children,
Karl (Karen Kasch), Martha (Joseph Scott), Katharine
(Col. Michael Sawyer), and Donald (Rachel
Peters). The Memorial will be held at Riverpoint,
5225 South Prince Street, in Littleton on April 27th,
2019 at 1pm.
Ellis Family Services Funeral and Memorial Care
13436 West Arbor Place
Littleton, CO 80127
(720) 344-8565
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Apr. 22 to Apr. 28, 2019