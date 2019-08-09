Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nuwell Fuhrmann. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Newell Fuhrmann passed from this life into his home in Glory on July 30, 2019. Newell was born in Bedminster Township, PA, on December 23, 1930. He is survived by his children: Chris (Geri), Rob (Cathy), Terry and Kim (Bill), Grandchildren: Caleb (June), Tim, Stephen, Dana and Andrew, Great Grandchildren: Emmalee, Eliana, Leo & Anna. His loving wife, Frances, proceeded him to Glory a month earlier.

Newell started his career off by enlisting in the

Newell met his wife Frances at the Lowry AF base Chapel and were married 68+ years ago in that same Chapel.

After his Air Force discharge, he went to work in Camden, NJ at the RCA; building the same radar systems which were sold to the government. He finished his career off at Lockheed Martin (formally Martin Marietta) retiring after 36 years as a Senior Engineer. He worked on 1 & 2 rate Gyros that were experiments on the first Hubble Space Telescope and many other challenging projects: Viking Lander, Mars GRS, CommLink, Gemini and Saturn Launch. He was always on the cutting edge of state-of-the-art technology in space and sophisticated electronics.

Newell loved his time with his wife and family. He enjoyed taking them on camping adventures in the summer, which often included fishing and hiking. Those were cherished moments! He also loved playing horseshoes and tennis.

Newell came to faith in Yeshua (Jesus) in 1957 and didn't waver in his love for the Lord. He was faith, loving husband and father and provided well for his family. He had a great sense of humor, quick wit and we would either hear him singing or whistling wherever he was. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.



