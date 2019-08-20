Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Orval Reid Gylling. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Alamosa resident

Orval Reid Gylling, Jr., 87,

passed away on August 16,

2019. He was born in Alamosa,

Colorado on June 9, 1932 to

Orval Reid Sr. and Carrie Alice

(Motz) Gylling. Orval loved to

farm and took a lot of pride in

working the land and he had

a great career with Coors Containers,

where he retired from after 30 years of

service. He enjoyed bowling, watching

the Colorado Rockies, farming,

horseshoes, eating food; especially

pie, music, playing the piano and

singing as well as his deep love for

the musical stylings of Elvis's gospel

music.

Orval is survived by his children,

Edward D. Gylling of Alamosa, Byron

Leroy Gylling of Penrose, Colorado,

Kalyn Joan Gylling, and William Reid

Gylling, both of Aurora, Colorado as

well as five grandchildren and six

great grandchildren as well

as numerous extended loving

family.

He was preceded in death by

his parents, his wife Lenora

Joan Gylling and his brother

Robert Gylling.

A funeral service will be held

at 1:00 pm on Monday August

26, 2019 at the Rogers Family Mortuary

in Alamosa. Visitation will take

place prior to the service from 12:00

pm to 1:00 pm at the funeral home.

The interment service will take place

at 1:00 pm on Tuesday August 27, 2019

at the Olinger Crown Hill Cemetery

in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. Contributions

are suggested to the Valley

Humane League and may be made in

care of the funeral home office. To express

condolences, please visit www.

RogersFunerals.com

Rogers Family Mortuary in Alamosa

