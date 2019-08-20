Longtime Alamosa resident
Orval Reid Gylling, Jr., 87,
passed away on August 16,
2019. He was born in Alamosa,
Colorado on June 9, 1932 to
Orval Reid Sr. and Carrie Alice
(Motz) Gylling. Orval loved to
farm and took a lot of pride in
working the land and he had
a great career with Coors Containers,
where he retired from after 30 years of
service. He enjoyed bowling, watching
the Colorado Rockies, farming,
horseshoes, eating food; especially
pie, music, playing the piano and
singing as well as his deep love for
the musical stylings of Elvis's gospel
music.
Orval is survived by his children,
Edward D. Gylling of Alamosa, Byron
Leroy Gylling of Penrose, Colorado,
Kalyn Joan Gylling, and William Reid
Gylling, both of Aurora, Colorado as
well as five grandchildren and six
great grandchildren as well
as numerous extended loving
family.
He was preceded in death by
his parents, his wife Lenora
Joan Gylling and his brother
Robert Gylling.
A funeral service will be held
at 1:00 pm on Monday August
26, 2019 at the Rogers Family Mortuary
in Alamosa. Visitation will take
place prior to the service from 12:00
pm to 1:00 pm at the funeral home.
The interment service will take place
at 1:00 pm on Tuesday August 27, 2019
at the Olinger Crown Hill Cemetery
in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. Contributions
are suggested to the Valley
Humane League and may be made in
care of the funeral home office. To express
condolences, please visit www.
RogersFunerals.com
Rogers Family Mortuary in Alamosa
is in care of the arrangements.
