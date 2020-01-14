Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Oyer (Bill) G. Leary. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



First Mayor of Thornton



Oyer (Bill) G. Leary was born

on January 23, 1927 in Scottsbluff,

NE and passed away July

2, 2019 in Fort Collins, CO. He

was the first Mayor of Thornton,

Colorado.



Most of Bill's childhood was

spent in Casper, WY. He was

in the 1947 graduating class of Arvada

High School in Colorado. At age 17 he

was on a U.S. Naval ship in the Pacific

as a Signalman Third Class.

Upon completion of his tour of duty

in the Navy during World War II, he

attended Casper Junior College for one

year and Denver University where he

earned his Undergraduate and Graduate

(Jurisprudence) Degrees.



After graduation he was employed by

Continental Oil Company for

5 years. He then opened a law

practice in Thornton and it was

during that time period that he

was elected Mayor of Thornton.

Bill's career as a Judge commenced

in 1960 in Adams

County when he was elected

County Judge for 4 years, and then

elected District Judge, serving 23 years.

After he retired from the District Court

Bench, he was a State Senior Judge for

12 years.



He was predeceased by his ex-wife

Georgette and son Steven. He is

survived by his wife Lorene (Lori),

daughter Ellen, son William (Jan), 1

granddaughter, 2 grandsons and 1 great

