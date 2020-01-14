First Mayor of Thornton
Oyer (Bill) G. Leary was born
on January 23, 1927 in Scottsbluff,
NE and passed away July
2, 2019 in Fort Collins, CO. He
was the first Mayor of Thornton,
Colorado.
Most of Bill's childhood was
spent in Casper, WY. He was
in the 1947 graduating class of Arvada
High School in Colorado. At age 17 he
was on a U.S. Naval ship in the Pacific
as a Signalman Third Class.
Upon completion of his tour of duty
in the Navy during World War II, he
attended Casper Junior College for one
year and Denver University where he
earned his Undergraduate and Graduate
(Jurisprudence) Degrees.
After graduation he was employed by
Continental Oil Company for
5 years. He then opened a law
practice in Thornton and it was
during that time period that he
was elected Mayor of Thornton.
Bill's career as a Judge commenced
in 1960 in Adams
County when he was elected
County Judge for 4 years, and then
elected District Judge, serving 23 years.
After he retired from the District Court
Bench, he was a State Senior Judge for
12 years.
He was predeceased by his ex-wife
Georgette and son Steven. He is
survived by his wife Lorene (Lori),
daughter Ellen, son William (Jan), 1
granddaughter, 2 grandsons and 1 great
grandson.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21, 2020