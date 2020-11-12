1/1
Paralee Followwill
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paralee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paralee Followwill, 88 years old, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Brookside Inn Nursing home in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Mrs. Followwill was born March 23, 1931 in Faxon, Oklahoma. She was a homemaker and member of Grace Chapel Castle Rock. She married Dorman E. Followwill on September 11, 1950 in Stanton, Texas.

Mrs. Followill is survived by two daughters, Pamela Brill of Castle Rock and Diana Helffenstein of Monument, Colorado. Son Dorman E. Followwill of Whiney, England. Two sisters, Jonnye Yandell of San Antonio, Texas, and Cheryl Dickerson of Grandbury Texas. Two brothers Billy Clay Matthews of Plainview Texas and Jackie Darr Matthews of Yukon, Oklahoma. Eleven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren, one expected in June and our beloved Xander Brill. Mrs. Followwill is preceded in death by her daughter Patti Miller who left behind her three boys, Ryan, Bradley, and Colin and families.

She was an excellent cook and loved to serve her family and friends at the table. She was a good Bible teacher involved with Bible Study Fellowship for many years and Precept studies.

She had an infectious smile. She was always a lady and a devoted wife and mother. Her husband, Dorman, always referred to her as his bride. They were married for 69 years. She loved beautiful music and flowers. She played and taught piano for many years. She gave her family the blessing of Christ in the home.

She was laid to rest at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Castle Rock on Jan 25, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Colorado Community Media on Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved