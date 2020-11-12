Paralee Followwill, 88 years old, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Brookside Inn Nursing home in Castle Rock, Colorado.



Mrs. Followwill was born March 23, 1931 in Faxon, Oklahoma. She was a homemaker and member of Grace Chapel Castle Rock. She married Dorman E. Followwill on September 11, 1950 in Stanton, Texas.



Mrs. Followill is survived by two daughters, Pamela Brill of Castle Rock and Diana Helffenstein of Monument, Colorado. Son Dorman E. Followwill of Whiney, England. Two sisters, Jonnye Yandell of San Antonio, Texas, and Cheryl Dickerson of Grandbury Texas. Two brothers Billy Clay Matthews of Plainview Texas and Jackie Darr Matthews of Yukon, Oklahoma. Eleven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren, one expected in June and our beloved Xander Brill. Mrs. Followwill is preceded in death by her daughter Patti Miller who left behind her three boys, Ryan, Bradley, and Colin and families.



She was an excellent cook and loved to serve her family and friends at the table. She was a good Bible teacher involved with Bible Study Fellowship for many years and Precept studies.



She had an infectious smile. She was always a lady and a devoted wife and mother. Her husband, Dorman, always referred to her as his bride. They were married for 69 years. She loved beautiful music and flowers. She played and taught piano for many years. She gave her family the blessing of Christ in the home.



She was laid to rest at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Castle Rock on Jan 25, 2020



