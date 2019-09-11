Patricia J. McDonnell,
84, of Lakewood Colorado,
passed away on August
27, 2019 with family at
her side. She was born in
Jasonville, Indiana on October
22, 1934 and graduated
from Midland High
School in 1952. She was
the daughter of the late
Cecil Earl and Blanche St.
John Moss. Patricia was
preceded in death by the following:
her loving husband of 55 years Gary R.
McDonnell. In-laws – RC and Helen
McDonnell, sister-in-law to John
Richard and Winifred McDonnell,
Sister Judy Harvey (husband Jim),
Brother Thomas Moss (wife June).
Granddaughter to Indiana State
Senator Clayton Earl and Elizabeth
Ellen Moss, Step-mother May Moss
and Henry and Della Cloe St. John.
Patricia is survived by the following:
Daughter Patty and Rick Sheil, grandson
Christopher and wife Kate Sheil,
Great-grandchildren Carson and
Cameron Sheil, granddaughter Devan
and husband Jeromy Moorehead. Son
Michael and Amy McDonnell, granddaughters
Paige Orcutt, Brooke and
husband William Beecher. Son Brett
McDonnell, granddaughters Peyton,
Torre and Isabella McDonnell. Sister
Lynne and Tony Erdly, Sister Jane and
Bob Mitchell. Aunt of John and Linda
McDonnell, Maren and Dean Hubble
along with many nieces, nephews and
cousins. Patricia grew up a coalminer's
daughter and met the love of her
life Gary, as teenagers playing hide
and seek. After marriage she dedicated
her life to her husband and children.
She was the wife and mother
you dream of, dedicated, committed,
funny and loving. She was a great
cook, even with a few
burned hot dogs and hard
donuts mixed in along the
way. As a professional she
sold herself short because
she put Dad's career first.
She was heavily involved
in the Colorado State
Legislatures office for
several years followed up
by a 25 year career as a
Real Estate Broker. She
was a member of the Tri Kappa Sorority
in Jasonville, Indiana, Philo Club
in Loveland, Colorado and Optimist
Club in Lakewood, Colorado. She
was homeowner's President for Valley
View, Southern Gables and Country
Village Estates neighborhoods. As
a broker she was recognized as a
top agent several times but always
deflected the attention back to Dad's
accomplishments with the City of
Lakewood. That was the kind of
woman she was, more concerned
about others than her own success.
Mom adored her grandkids and needless
to say, they all loved staying with
grandma and grandpa because she let
them get away with everything they
couldn't do at home. She would say
"that's what grandmothers are for".
Throughout her life Patricia put other
people's needs before her own and
was the rock of this family. She supported
us through the good times and
the bad and always had a shoulder to
lean on. We rejoice that she is with
Dad in Heaven. I will be your God
throughout your lifetime .. I made
you, and I will care for you. I will
carry you along and save you. ISAIAH
46:4 NLT.
Celebration of Life will be Sunday,
September 29, 2019 3-6pm at Fox Hollow
Golf Course
