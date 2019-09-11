Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia J. McDonnell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia J. McDonnell,

84, of Lakewood Colorado,

passed away on August

27, 2019 with family at

her side. She was born in

Jasonville, Indiana on October

22, 1934 and graduated

from Midland High

School in 1952. She was

the daughter of the late

Cecil Earl and Blanche St.

John Moss. Patricia was

preceded in death by the following:

her loving husband of 55 years Gary R.

McDonnell. In-laws – RC and Helen

McDonnell, sister-in-law to John

Richard and Winifred McDonnell,

Sister Judy Harvey (husband Jim),

Brother Thomas Moss (wife June).

Granddaughter to Indiana State

Senator Clayton Earl and Elizabeth

Ellen Moss, Step-mother May Moss

and Henry and Della Cloe St. John.

Patricia is survived by the following:

Daughter Patty and Rick Sheil, grandson

Christopher and wife Kate Sheil,

Great-grandchildren Carson and

Cameron Sheil, granddaughter Devan

and husband Jeromy Moorehead. Son

Michael and Amy McDonnell, granddaughters

Paige Orcutt, Brooke and

husband William Beecher. Son Brett

McDonnell, granddaughters Peyton,

Torre and Isabella McDonnell. Sister

Lynne and Tony Erdly, Sister Jane and

Bob Mitchell. Aunt of John and Linda

McDonnell, Maren and Dean Hubble

along with many nieces, nephews and

cousins. Patricia grew up a coalminer's

daughter and met the love of her

life Gary, as teenagers playing hide

and seek. After marriage she dedicated

her life to her husband and children.

She was the wife and mother

you dream of, dedicated, committed,

funny and loving. She was a great

cook, even with a few

burned hot dogs and hard

donuts mixed in along the

way. As a professional she

sold herself short because

she put Dad's career first.

She was heavily involved

in the Colorado State

Legislatures office for

several years followed up

by a 25 year career as a

Real Estate Broker. She

was a member of the Tri Kappa Sorority

in Jasonville, Indiana, Philo Club

in Loveland, Colorado and Optimist

Club in Lakewood, Colorado. She

was homeowner's President for Valley

View, Southern Gables and Country

Village Estates neighborhoods. As

a broker she was recognized as a

top agent several times but always

deflected the attention back to Dad's

accomplishments with the City of

Lakewood. That was the kind of

woman she was, more concerned

about others than her own success.

Mom adored her grandkids and needless

to say, they all loved staying with

grandma and grandpa because she let

them get away with everything they

couldn't do at home. She would say

"that's what grandmothers are for".

Throughout her life Patricia put other

people's needs before her own and

was the rock of this family. She supported

us through the good times and

the bad and always had a shoulder to

lean on. We rejoice that she is with

Dad in Heaven. I will be your God

throughout your lifetime .. I made

you, and I will care for you. I will

carry you along and save you. ISAIAH

46:4 NLT.



Celebration of Life will be Sunday,

September 29, 2019 3-6pm at Fox Hollow

