On Sunday October 6th, 2019
Patricia Morrisette passed away
after fighting the good fight, at the
age of 86. Pat was born on March
24th, 1933 in Bedford, IN to Carl and
Florence Stapp. On August 7th, 1953
she married James E. Morrisette.
They raised three children, Michael,
David and Ann. Pat loved adventure,
flowers, laughter and tea parties,
but mostly she enjoyed spending
time with her family and friends
(and she had a lot). Pat was preceded
in death by her father Carl and her
mother Florence, her sisters Helen
Harris and Jeanette Holmes and
brother Gene Stapp. She is survived
by her husband Jim, her children,
Mike, Dave and Annie, her brother
Jack, her sisters-in-law Linda Staples
and Ellen Lee, numerous nieces,
nephews, grandchildren and great
grandchildren. A funeral service will
be held on Saturday October 12th,
2019 at Rockland Community Church
(17 S. Mt Vernon Country Club Rd,
Golden, CO.) at 11am. Reception to
follow. Donations in Pat's honor may
be sent to the Multiple Myeloma
Research Foundation at donate.
themmrf.org. She will be dearly
missed.
