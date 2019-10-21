Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Morrisette. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Patricia Morrisette passed away

after fighting the good fight, at the

age of 86. Pat was born on March

24th, 1933 in Bedford, IN to Carl and

Florence Stapp. On August 7th, 1953

she married James E. Morrisette.

They raised three children, Michael,

David and Ann. Pat loved adventure,

flowers, laughter and tea parties,

but mostly she enjoyed spending

time with her family and friends

(and she had a lot). Pat was preceded

in death by her father Carl and her

mother Florence, her sisters Helen

Harris and Jeanette Holmes and

brother Gene Stapp. She is survived

by her husband Jim, her children,

Mike, Dave and Annie, her brother

Jack, her sisters-in-law Linda Staples

and Ellen Lee, numerous nieces,

nephews, grandchildren and great

grandchildren. A funeral service will

be held on Saturday October 12th,

2019 at Rockland Community Church

(17 S. Mt Vernon Country Club Rd,

Golden, CO.) at 11am. Reception to

follow. Donations in Pat's honor may

be sent to the Multiple Myeloma

Research Foundation at donate.

She will be dearly

