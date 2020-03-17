Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip Stanley Melody. View Sign Service Information Olinger Andrews Caldwell Gibson Chapel 407 Jerry Street Castle Rock , CO 80104 (303)-688-3191 Send Flowers Obituary



Philip Stanley Melody, 74, of CastleRock died February 28, 2020. He wasborn in Dorchester, MA on August21, 1945 to William Patrick Melodyand Hedwig Elizabeth (Bronowicki)Melody. He attended Boston TechnicalHigh. He worked in the CharlestownNavy Yard and attended NortheasternUniversity, receiving an EngineeringDegree. He was a Registered ProfessionalEngineer. Phil was a memberof the Massachusetts Army NationalGuard. After retiring from Royal InsuranceCompany as a safety engineerin Loss Control, he continued to workfor CSI Insurance Group and On Point.Phil was preceded in death by hisparents, William and Hedwig Melody;sisters, Elizabeth Gorham, andJean O'Connor; his in-laws, Edwardand Edna Schneiderhan, and niece,Melanie Shaffer. He is survived by hiswife, Barbara Jean, of 51 years, andhis sons, William (Becky) of Eastham,MA; David (Sarah) of Lawrence, KS;Stephen (Polly) of Brewster, MA. Hisgranddaughter, Luna, and grandson,Oscar, and his brother, Brian (Mary) ofOcala, FL; sister, Judith of Dorchester,MA, and many nieces, nephews andgreat-nephews.Phil was a member of St. Francisof Assisi Church, Castle Rock; TheFraternal Order of Eagles; and volunteerfireman for Castle Rock Fire Dept.Phil loved the Town of Castle Rock.He served on the Planning Commission,and was an elected Town CouncilMember and served as Mayor of CastleRock.A Memorial Mass will be scheduledfor a later date.In lieu of flowers donations may bemade to The Fraternal Order of Eagles#3947, 1300 Caprice Dr., Castle Rock,CO 80109. Updated service informationand condolences may be offered at Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Mar. 17 to Mar. 24, 2020

