Philip Stanley Melody, 74, of Castle
Rock died February 28, 2020. He was
born in Dorchester, MA on August
21, 1945 to William Patrick Melody
and Hedwig Elizabeth (Bronowicki)
Melody. He attended Boston Technical
High. He worked in the Charlestown
Navy Yard and attended Northeastern
University, receiving an Engineering
Degree. He was a Registered Professional
Engineer. Phil was a member
of the Massachusetts Army National
Guard. After retiring from Royal Insurance
Company as a safety engineer
in Loss Control, he continued to work
for CSI Insurance Group and On Point.
Phil was preceded in death by his
parents, William and Hedwig Melody;
sisters, Elizabeth Gorham, and
Jean O'Connor; his in-laws, Edward
and Edna Schneiderhan, and niece,
Melanie Shaffer. He is survived by his
wife, Barbara Jean, of 51 years, and
his sons, William (Becky) of Eastham,
MA; David (Sarah) of Lawrence, KS;
Stephen (Polly) of Brewster, MA. His
granddaughter, Luna, and grandson,
Oscar, and his brother, Brian (Mary) of
Ocala, FL; sister, Judith of Dorchester,
MA, and many nieces, nephews and
great-nephews.
Phil was a member of St. Francis
of Assisi Church, Castle Rock; The
Fraternal Order of Eagles; and volunteer
fireman for Castle Rock Fire Dept.
Phil loved the Town of Castle Rock.
He served on the Planning Commission,
and was an elected Town Council
Member and served as Mayor of Castle
Rock.
A Memorial Mass will be scheduled
for a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be
made to The Fraternal Order of Eagles
#3947, 1300 Caprice Dr., Castle Rock,
CO 80109. Updated service information
and condolences may be offered at
"www.olingerandrews.com"
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Mar. 17 to Mar. 24, 2020