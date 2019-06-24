Phyllis Leah Ashton
died surrounded by
family on Monday, June
17, 2019, in Arvada,
Colorado. She was born
in Haxtun, Colorado,
on October 18, 1933.
Phyllis is preceded in
death by her husband, Ralph William
"Bill" Ashton, parents, Richard and
Lillian Salvador, and brother, Richard
Salvador.
Phyllis is survived by daughters,
Tammy Yonkie (Dave) and Vicki Wolf
(Eric), and grandchildren Dawn Yonkie,
Ashton, Eric, and Tori Wolf, sister,
Leona Hunt, brother, Paul Salvador
(Joan) and many nieces and nephews.
Phyllis met her late husband, Bill,
while working at the Haxtun bank in
1956. The two were married in Haxtun
on November 18, 1956, a marriage that
lasted 61 years until Bill's passing in
April of last year.
Growing up on a farm in the middle
of the Great Depression fostered the
hardworking, independent, and pioneering
spirit Phyllis carried with her
for the duration of her life. That farm
upbringing showed in the thousands
of hours she spent fostering her immaculate
home garden, of which she
was most proud. Over the past 26
years, Phyllis volunteered as a bookkeeper
for the Lutheran Hospital gift
shop logging 5,800 hours while meeting
some of her closest friends.
Above all, Phyllis will be forever
known for her role as a mother and
grandmother. She was the core of the
family and the glue that held them
together. Her love and devotion will
forever live on in the memory of those
closest to her.
A memorial service was held on Monday,
June 24th, at 2:00 PM at Arvada
United Methodist Church located at
6750 Carr Street, Arvada, Colorado.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from June 24 to July 1, 2019