Phyllis Leah Ashton

died surrounded by

family on Monday, June

17, 2019, in Arvada,

Colorado. She was born

in Haxtun, Colorado,

on October 18, 1933.

Phyllis is preceded in

death by her husband, Ralph William

"Bill" Ashton, parents, Richard and

Lillian Salvador, and brother, Richard

Salvador.

Phyllis is survived by daughters,

Tammy Yonkie (Dave) and Vicki Wolf

(Eric), and grandchildren Dawn Yonkie,

Ashton, Eric, and Tori Wolf, sister,

Leona Hunt, brother, Paul Salvador

(Joan) and many nieces and nephews.

Phyllis met her late husband, Bill,

while working at the Haxtun bank in

1956. The two were married in Haxtun

on November 18, 1956, a marriage that

lasted 61 years until Bill's passing in

April of last year.

Growing up on a farm in the middle

of the Great Depression fostered the

hardworking, independent, and pioneering

spirit Phyllis carried with her

for the duration of her life. That farm

upbringing showed in the thousands

of hours she spent fostering her immaculate

home garden, of which she

was most proud. Over the past 26

years, Phyllis volunteered as a bookkeeper

for the Lutheran Hospital gift

shop logging 5,800 hours while meeting

some of her closest friends.

Above all, Phyllis will be forever

known for her role as a mother and

grandmother. She was the core of the

family and the glue that held them

together. Her love and devotion will

forever live on in the memory of those

closest to her.

A memorial service was held on Monday,

June 24th, at 2:00 PM at Arvada

United Methodist Church located at

