Primrose Jean Jacqueline Bailey, age 91 passed away in Longmont on Sunday 12/22/2019. She was born March 12, 1928 to Ronald Percy Davies and Frances Emma Davies (Lord). Primrose was born in her childhood home at 39 Cumberland Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, England. She completed her schooling in Ipswich and was employed as a textile operator before immigrating to the United States arriving in New York City on November 1, 1946. Primrose came to join her American finance, Robert, who she had met during World War II. Robert Bailey and Primrose Davies were joined in marriage at the First Methodist Church of McAllen Texas on November 20, 1946.



Survivors include her sister, Pam Day of Chester, Cheshire, England; Sisters-In-Law Sue Dusek of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, and Carmen Troutman of Mission, Texas; Daughters Pamela Stonecipher (Ray) of Longmont; Bailey Carroll (David) of Denver and Janet Davis (Steve) of Melksham, England. She is also survived by 6 Grandchildren, 5 Great- Grandchildren and 4 Great-Great Grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Primrose was predeceased by her husband Robert; her youngest daughter Gail Ina Bailey; her Father and Mother; brother Walter Davies and sisters Mary Fox, Peggy Hayward and Joyce Goshawk all of England.



While Primrose was her given name it was shortened at times to just "Prim", or sometimes she was called "Rosie". Her early life was lived entirely in Ipswich, England. She often recounted that she had a wonderful, loving family. Primrose especially revered her mother. She was also very close to her sister Pam, as they were the youngest, though she loved each of her siblings greatly. Some of her most cherished memories of growing up in England were vacation trips to the seaside town of Felixstowe and many happy Christmas celebrations.



While she never traveled far from home, her life would one day take a sudden turn, taking her far away from the home she loved. It was World War II and a chance meeting with an American serviceman who was stationed near Ipswich began a new life adventure for her. His name was Robert Bailey. They courted, fell in love and later became engaged. The war was coming to an end and Robert was shipped back to the States to be discharged in 1945, bringing Primrose to the United States in November 1946. The couple married in McAllen Texas, then lived in Massachusetts and St. Louis, and landing in Jonesboro, Arkansas in December 1948 where their first daughter Pamela was born. In 1950 they made their way to Denver. The couple continued to call Colorado home for the rest of their lives. Three other daughters were born, all natives of Colorado; Bailey, Janet and Gail. Robert found a good job with Gates Rubber Company and Primrose was a stay- at- home Mom to her four girls. In 1952 Primrose became a bit of a "Pioneer" woman when the couple purchased a one-acre tract of land in Douglas County called "Riverside Acres". They set out to build their own home almost entirely by themselves. This small community was home to them for many years and was a perfect place to raise their children. In 1965 after a devastating flood had hit a large part of Douglas County and Denver, plans were made by the Army Corp of Engineers to build a dam, requiring that the entire community move. The couple then moved to the village of Louviers just a few miles to the South. They lived in Louviers until 1984. By then Robert had retired and so they made their final move, relocating to Loveland. No matter where they lived, they made many friends and created wonderful memories along the way.



Over the years Primrose and Robert traveled many times back to England, as well as California, New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, South Dakota, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas and Hawaii just to name a few. Many of the British family came to visit Colorado as well which was so special to her. Primrose loved camping in the mountains, especially Rocky Mountain National Park. "Rosie" became proficient at cooking over a camp stove and sleeping in a tent though she was happy when they upgraded to a little travel trailer! Many happy times were spent visiting Robert's side of the family in Texas and especially to South Padre Island when all their children were younger.



Primrose loved her daughters immensely and loved spending time with her grandchildren. In her later years, and as her dementia progressed, "Grandma" may have had trouble recognizing the newest little one's who came to visit, but she smiled with delight each time they came to spend time with her just the same. Primrose had many special friends in her life, some of whom were British war brides like she was. She came to love her American homeland, but she forever missed her beloved England.



The legacy of Primrose might be that she ran the race set before her with grace and dignity. She was devoted to her husband and as his health began to fail, she faithfully took care of him at home until his passing. They had been married 59 years. During her life she battled breast cancer, a brain tumor, stroke and dementia. Perhaps the most difficult personal time was the loss of her youngest daughter Gail at age 8 in a tragic accident. Despite it all she had an unfailing faith in her Savior. She would tell you that she depended on that faith to give her the strength she needed to get through the tough times in life.

Primrose will be greatly missed…She was a proper English lady always. She is home now.

Cheerio Primrose….



The family wishes to thank the entire staff of The Peaks Care Center, Longmont, Colorado for their loving care of our Mother Primrose. Memorial contributions may be made to the . A private family graveside memorial service will be held in May in Castle Rock.











