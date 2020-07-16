Randall (Randy) Ernest Rees, passed away on July 5, 2020. He was a resident of Valley House Assisted Living Center in Castle Rock where he lived for 3 years.

Randy was born on July 29, 1938 in DuQuoin, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Florence Miller Rees. Survivors include his sisters, Verna (John) McAteer of Greenville, Illinois, and Carole (Lisle Gates) Murray, of Castle Rock, Colorado. Also, nieces Rachel and Claire Murray and Maura Campbell, and nephew Dan McAteer.

Private graveside services will be held in Illinois. For a complete obituary and photos go to Olinger Obituaries.

A Valley House caregiver said it all when she said, "He was the most gentlemanly man I've ever met."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store