Randall (Randy) Lynn Greenwood was born in Denver, Colorado on May 19, 1948. After a valiant 18-month battle with pancreatic cancer, Randy passed away on August 23, 2020. His loving wife, Luann, was by his side.

Born and raised in Denver, Colorado, a 1966 Graduate of North High School, Randy and his brother, Ray, bravely joined The Marines from September 29, 1966 - September 27, 1968. As a Marine in the Vietnam War, Randy received The National Defense Service Medal, The Vietnamese Campaign Medal, Presidential Unit Citation Medal, The Rifle Marksmanship Medal, The Republic of Vietnam Service Medal with two stars, The Good Conduct Medal and an Honorable Discharge.

Upon returning from the war, Randy married Karen Greenwood in December of 1968. They lived and raised their two sons, Brian and Brad Greenwood, in Arvada, Colorado. They divorced in March of 1997.

Randy's many accomplishments include graduating from Regis College in 1988 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He also enjoyed a long and distinguished career (1972 - 2010) at Xcel Energy where he worked in Customer and Field Management, and Investment Delivery Operations.

In early 2000, Randy met Luann Levine at a Bingo fundraiser for the Arvada Soccer Association. Later, they married in November, 2007. Randy and Luann shared a passion for the youth soccer program in Arvada, Colorado.

Randy volunteered tirelessly as a founding member of the Arvada Soccer Association, later known as The Edge Soccer Club, beginning in the early 1980's. He served the Arvada Soccer Association in many capacities including referee, coach, bingo manager, concessions coordinator, field maintenance, board member and Stenger Tournament Director, just to name a few.

Todd Gette, General Manager of The Arvada Soccer Association, said, "Randy was passionate for our youth soccer program. He laid the groundwork for The Arvada Soccer Association and spent countless volunteer hours developing The Stenger Soccer Complex, everything from the fields to the sprinkler systems. Randy was one of my biggest mentors. He was my friend and I will miss him greatly."

John Robbins, a long-time friend of Randy's, and fellow founder/ leader of The Arvada Soccer Association, said, "It's hard to sum Randy up. He was the most ethical, honest and caring guy I've ever met. He was a hard worker and willing to help anyone. He was instrumental in bringing competitive soccer to Arvada. He volunteered countless hours and never took any pay. I'm going to miss him."

Randy's passion for youth soccer then took him to the Colorado state level where he served the Colorado Soccer Association as Director 2006 - 2008, Treasurer 2008 - 2012, Executive Committee 2008 - 2016, Presidents Cup Chair 2008 - 2016, and Vice President from 2012-2016. In 2013, Randy was inducted into the Colorado Youth Soccer Hall of Fame and received The Bob Selsvold Service Award in recognition of and in appreciation for his contributions to the legacy of youth soccer in Colorado. Randy was instrumental in developing and growing the Presidents Cup Tournament which allowed lower level teams to compete and have the opportunity to advance to regional and national championships. It was important to Randy to provide the same experience and opportunities to all levels of soccer players, not just the elite teams.

"Randy was so instrumental in the growth and development of the Colorado Soccer Association," said Nate Shotts, CEO. "He gave countless hours away from his family in his passion to give every player across the state an opportunity to play soccer. Personally, he was such a great mentor for me as I moved into the CEO position with the association. A true friend and we will miss him greatly."

In 2014 Randy became Program Manager of the Western Region President's Cup Tournament for US Youth Soccer and held that position until 2018.

Jeff Bethune and Mark Hamilton echoed the sentiments about Randy's tireless volunteer work for youth soccer, not just in Arvada, but also as a leader for The Colorado Soccer Association and on a national level with US Youth Soccer by developing The Presidents Cup Youth Soccer Tournament. They spoke of traveling together as soccer parents, coaches and board members. "We were like a band of brothers. We called ourselves, 'The Brothers of the Cone of Silence', (a private joke stemming from a Maxwell Smart episode). We just had a great time and Randy's passion for supporting youth soccer led the way. Randy wanted all kids to have an opportunity to play soccer and to learn responsibility and accountability." Randy was a close friend who will be greatly missed.

Any of us who have played or have enjoyed watching our children or grandchildren play youth soccer in Colorado, owe a debt of gratitude to Randy Greenwood and his family. Both of Randy's sons, Brian and Brad, have been life long soccer players and now coaches and will carry on his legacy and passion for the game.

After his retirement, Randy enjoyed his grandchildren and traveling with the love of his life and partner of twenty years, Luann. They traveled to beaches in Florida, Costa Rica, Hawaii, Jamaica, and Mexico.

Randy also loved going to Colorado Rockies games, anywhere or anytime! Randy's hobbies included reading, he was an avid reader and devoured books, camping/fishing and riding his Harley motorcycle in his younger days.

He also loved working with his hands whether it was building, remodeling, or working on his yard; of which he passed this passion on to his sons.

Randy always had a project going and his family will tell you when he built something he made sure he did it right and that it would stand the test of time, no matter how long it took. Randy earned the nickname "Mr. 99 bags of cement" because if the project called for 10 bags he would use 99 to ensure it would last! He took great pride in his yard, which was the envy of the neighborhood, creating a beautifully landscaped backyard where many barbecues and gatherings were held with friends and family. He really loved cooking on his Big Green Egg.

A few quotes that Randy is known for are, "You can't hope for a better past", "Being ethical is doing the right thing when no one is looking", and "When ships were wood and men were steel".

Randy Greenwood, a life well lived, a man so loved, taken too soon.

Randy is preceded in death by his parents, Betty and William Greenwood, his step-father, Howard Kelley, his first wife, Karen Greenwood, and his brother, Ray Greenwood. He is survived by his beloved wife, Luann Levine, his brother, Jay Greenwood, his sons, Brian Greenwood (Erica), Brad Greenwood (Brook-Lyn), his daughter, Nicole Levine and his grandchildren, Preston, Leighton, Gavin, and Gradie Greenwood.

Services will be held for Randy on September 9, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Fort Logan National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider making a donation in Randy's name to: The Arvada Soccer Association (Edge Soccer Club) PO Box 265, Arvada, Colorado 80001 or call 303 403-0902 x1000.



