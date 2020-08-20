Randy Eugene Popp, 60, of Littleton, Colorado passed away Thursday, August 6th, 2020 at Littleton Adventist Hospital. A memorial service was held on Friday August 14th at Valley View Christian Church in Littleton, Colorado, with Pastor Gene Barron

officiating. His ashes will remain with the family to be scattered according to his wishes. Randy was born on October 25th, 1959 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to LeRoy Popp and Dorothy May (Ellard) Popp. In 1980 he graduated from Western Nebraska Technical

college with his Associates of Applied Arts in Electronics Technology. He was united in marriage to Monica (States) Popp on April 18,1982 in Holdrege Nebraska. Randy lived in Scottsbluff with his wife Monica and children Duane and Janet until his job with Tri-State Generation and Transmission took him to Grand County, Colorado. He later moved to Littleton, Colorado. He worked as a Substation Technician for many years before he became a Senior Transmission Maintenance Support Specialist. Randy worked for Tri-State for 38 years and was well loved by all who knew him. During his time with Tri-State he was recently nominated for,

and received, the Technology Transfer Award from Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) for achievements in collaborative research and development projects. Randy brought a smile to those around him and all who were close to him knew how much he

genuinely cared, even those outside of his family. He was a man of God and strived to live his life so that others could see his strong faith. Randy enjoyed being outdoors and did many bike rides and recumbent trike rides including: MS Bike Tour in 1992,

Ride the Rockies in 2002, and, most recently, CF Cycle for Life in 2018. His hobbies also included cooking and

grilling. Survivors include his wife Monica (States) Popp of Littleton CO; his children Duane Popp of Littleton, CO,

Janet (Popp) Heinrichs and husband Ben Heinrichs of Vallejo, CA; brother Larry Becker of Wyoming, sister Alma (Becker) Holmes of Scottsbluff, NE; nieces Jolie (Becker) Camden and husband Jack Camden of Scottsbluff, NE, Emily (Holmes) Rose and husband Art Rose of Gehrig, NE and Kari Holmes of Scottsbluff, NE, as well as many great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents LeRoy Popp and Dorothy May (Ellard) Popp. Memorials may be given in his honor to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (which he supported in honor of his great nieces) or to Together We Rise (which he supported in honor of his

