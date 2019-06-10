Becky Maher, beloved wife, mother,
mother-in-law, grandmother, daughter,
sister, aunt and friend to many,
died June 3rd, 2019 after suffering
a sudden and unexpected illness.
Becky, who was born in 1956, was a
longtime resident of Parker. She and
husband Jack would have celebrated
their 44th wedding anniversary in
August. Their romance dated back to
1970, when the two met as teens at
a Catholic school dance in Denver.
Becky worked as a corporate travel
agent at Frosch Travel in Greenwood
Village, where she was known by
clients for her kindness and professionalism.
Becky loved travel, hiking,
gardening, culinary arts and spending
time with her children, grandchildren
and extended family. Her
Catholic faith was a centerpiece of her
life. She participated as a Guardian at
Ave Maria Catholic Church in Parker
and was also part of the Church's
Holy Hour of Adoration ministry. In
addition to husband Jack, Becky is
survived by her sons Matt and Jeff,
her daughter Callie, her daughter-in
law Natalie, her grandchildren Isabela
and Grace, her father Robert Loeffel,
brother Robbie Loeffel, sisters JoAnn
Ehrlich, Jenny Mack, Pat Jackson, as
well as extended family. In lieu of
flowers, the family asks that donations
be made to the Donor Alliance.
Becky's gifts helped more than 70
people nationwide. https:// www.
donoralliance.org/ See ponderosavalleyfunerals.
com
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from June 10 to June 17, 2019