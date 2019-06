Becky Maher, beloved wife, mother,mother-in-law, grandmother, daughter,sister, aunt and friend to many,died June 3rd, 2019 after sufferinga sudden and unexpected illness.Becky, who was born in 1956, was alongtime resident of Parker. She andhusband Jack would have celebratedtheir 44th wedding anniversary inAugust. Their romance dated back to1970, when the two met as teens ata Catholic school dance in Denver.Becky worked as a corporate travelagent at Frosch Travel in GreenwoodVillage, where she was known byclients for her kindness and professionalism.Becky loved travel, hiking,gardening, culinary arts and spendingtime with her children, grandchildrenand extended family. HerCatholic faith was a centerpiece of herlife. She participated as a Guardian atAve Maria Catholic Church in Parkerand was also part of the Church'sHoly Hour of Adoration ministry. Inaddition to husband Jack, Becky issurvived by her sons Matt and Jeff,her daughter Callie, her daughter-inlaw Natalie, her grandchildren Isabelaand Grace, her father Robert Loeffel,brother Robbie Loeffel, sisters JoAnnEhrlich, Jenny Mack, Pat Jackson, aswell as extended family. In lieu offlowers, the family asks that donationsbe made to the Donor Alliance.Becky's gifts helped more than 70people nationwide. https:// www. donoralliance.org/ See ponderosavalleyfunerals.com