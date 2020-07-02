The Family of Richard Anthony Manfre is saddened to announce his passing on May 25, 2020 at his home in Golden, Colorado. He will be remembered always by those who were lucky enough to call him Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa and Friend. He relished the open road and often referred to himself as "The Roadman." Yet home and family were as important to him as his quest for adventure. He had a passion for knowledge of all things and a mischievous enjoyment of magic tricks.

Richard was born in San Francisco on April 22, 1927. He was on his own at a young age. He served his country during WWII. Richard was a true survivor of adversity. He met many challenges in his life and overcame all of them.

He never met an animal he didn't like or a person he couldn't help. He loved living in his "Tree House" and making friends with the local wildlife. He had a special talent for making you feel important and loved and finding beauty in the most unusual places. His excitement for life was catching and he always had an encouraging word.

Richard enjoyed horse racing, boxing, driving his car, books and music. You can almost hear Gershwin playing from Heaven now and probably a chuckle or two from never telling us the secret to that magic trick!

Richard is survived by his daughter Karen Ballestrazze (Rick), sons Steve Manfre (Gayle) and David Manfre, his grandchildren Vanessa Ingalls (James), Corinne Mireiter (Matt), Richie Manfre, Stephanie Manfre, Tony Manfre, his great grandchildren Kaitlyn, Wyatt, Austin, Luke, Jackson and dearest friend Jane Crane.

At some point in the near future and depending on social distancing requirements we plan to have a gathering to celebrate the life of this wonderful man.



