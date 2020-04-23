Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard (Dick) Charles Rozycki. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Charles (Dick) Rozycki passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020 in Centennial, Colorado at the age of 87 from complications of COVID-19. Dick was born on August 22, 1932 in North St. Paul, Minnesota to Vincent and Mary Louise (Swendner) Rozycki. He was a 1950 graduate of Cretin High School and a 1955 graduate of the

Dick moved to Los Angeles, California in 1955 to begin his career as an Aeronautical Engineer with Lockheed. It was there that he met the love of his life, a nursing student and fellow Minnesotan named Barbara Mae Peterson, who survives him after 62 years of marriage. Dick and Barbara were married in Glendale, California on August 31, 1957. In 1960, Dick joined Martin Marietta Aerospace and the family built a home in Littleton, Colorado. They remained in the Littleton area for the rest of their lives, except for a two year stint in New Orleans, Louisiana in the late 1970s when Dick was assigned to support development of the external fuel tank for the first flights of the Space Shuttle. Dick retired from Martin Marietta (now Lockheed-Martin) in 1996 after 41 combined years of service. He enjoyed his long career in aerospace and the opportunities it afforded him, including contributing to the nation's defense and to advancements in space travel, in addition to the opportunity to establish lifelong friendships with many of his work colleagues.

Together, Dick and Barbara raised five children, all of whom survive him: Richard Rozycki of Scottsdale, AZ; James Rozycki (Leslie) of Mandeville, LA; Michele Rozycki of Denver; Celeste Sumner (Matt) of Centennial; and Renee Rozycki (H. Vause) of Denver. In addition, Dick is survived by six grandchildren: Krista Delbuno (Justin); Bryan Rozycki; Isabella Sumner; Evelyn Sumner; Chloe Rozycki Vause and Sophie Rozycki Vause. Dick is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, including the family of James and Janet Peterson who were especially close.

An annual vacation trip was a highlight of growing up in the Rozycki family and usually involved a cross country road trip in a wood-trimmed Ford Country Squire station wagon to visit grandparents and cousins. Spending time in the mountains, camping at the family land near Black Hawk and climbing fourteeners were all part of the regular family adventures. Dick, Barbara and their extended family continued to vacation together through the years, including trips to Sweden and Germany, and frequent visits to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. In recent years, when Dick and Barbara's travels slowed down, the extended family has continued to gather in Colorado for holidays and special occasions.

Aside from spending time with his family, Dick's passion was flying. He obtained his private pilot's license as a member of the Golden Gopher Flying Club in his university days and flew small planes regularly for more than 50 years. Dick was a skilled aerobatic pilot and enjoyed nothing more than taking family and friends up for a loop, a barrel roll, or a hammerhead spin. To commemorate his 65th birthday, he and his three daughters shared the experience of a parachute jump.

Dick was a member of St Mary's Church in Littleton for 34 years, where he served as a lector. In addition, he volunteered his time with neighborhood associations and Boy Scouts and was a lifelong donor to the Vitalant Blood Bank. To the end of his life, Dick was known to all for his kindness, gentle spirit and quick smile.

Dick's family expresses their sincere gratitude to his caregivers at The Suites at Someren Glen and to others who have supported him in recent years.

Dick's family will gather for a virtual memorial service on Sunday, April 19. A funeral Mass and interment will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donating blood in Dick's memory, or contributing to Life is Better Rescue, Inc. in Lakewood, Colorado.



