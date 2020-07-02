Richard Ellis Zellers, Feb 27, 1931 – May 29, 2020. He was 89 years old when he succumbed to the complications of COVID-19 and COPD. He fought valiantly, much to the surprise of the medical staff, but to no surprise to his family.



Richard grew up in humble beginnings on a farm in Redfield, Iowa. He always spoke fondly of his upbringing and continued to visit in the summers to participate in his dwindling class reunions. Richard served in the Marine Corps and at one point he was stationed in the Mojave Desert in the summer.



Richard retired in 1989 from Sunstrand Aviation Corporation in Westminster, Colorado, after nearly 33 year of employment. He and his wife of 49 years, Betty, began a new chapter shortly after by purchasing an RV and beginning to travel. They found themselves traveling to Alaska via the ALCAN highway, and also to Hawaii. They became "snowbirds" and spent winters in Tucson and Casa Grande, Arizona.



After 25 years of shunning the Colorado snow they sold their RV and settled back in their home year-round where both became members of the Parker Senior Center. Richard was also a member of Parker American Legion Chapter 1864 where he was always one of the first to volunteer for its fundraising events. He also belonged to the Eastern Stars of the Masons.



He was very friendly and never found a person with whom he could not strike up a conversation, telling jokes and stories, always trying to put a smile on their face.



Richard's parents and his grandson, Hunter John, preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Betty (Figel), his three boys – Craig, Mark, and Gary (Laurie) – Mark's daughter Ellice, ten of Rich's eleven grandchildren, and Rich's brother, Robert (Elaine). Cremation was done and a family interment with full military honors will be held at Ft. Logan National Cemetery.



