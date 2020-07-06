Richard "Shawn" Hinkle, age 41, passed away on June 24th, 2020 in Englewood, CO.



Born Nov. 2nd, 1978 in Denver, CO, he was the son of Richard and Loraine Hinkle. He graduated from Englewood High School and went on learning and working with his dad to become a plumber.



He enjoyed the outdoors with fishing, camping, and spending time in the mountains. He will be remembered for his love for animals and kids, his sense of humor, and the incredible dad, son, brother, husband and friend he was.



He is survived by his Father, Richard Hinkle, Mother, Loraine Hinkle, Daughter, Alyssa Hinkle, Son, Jaden Hinkle, Wife, Kimberly Graves. Sisters, Laura Skeen, Melissa McNinch, Teresa Hinkle Frederick, Debra Bernard. Brothers in law, Ron, Charles and Mike. Many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews whom he adored, as well as many aunts and uncles.



He is preceded in death by his unborn son, grandparents, and nephew Dorian.



The funeral service will be held on July 8th, 2020 beginning 10:00am at Columbine Hills Church 9700 Old Coal Mine Ave. Littleton, CO 80123, followed by Celebration of Life.



