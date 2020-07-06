1/1
Richard "Shawn" Hinkle
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Shawn" Hinkle, age 41, passed away on June 24th, 2020 in Englewood, CO.

Born Nov. 2nd, 1978 in Denver, CO, he was the son of Richard and Loraine Hinkle. He graduated from Englewood High School and went on learning and working with his dad to become a plumber.

He enjoyed the outdoors with fishing, camping, and spending time in the mountains. He will be remembered for his love for animals and kids, his sense of humor, and the incredible dad, son, brother, husband and friend he was.

He is survived by his Father, Richard Hinkle, Mother, Loraine Hinkle, Daughter, Alyssa Hinkle, Son, Jaden Hinkle, Wife, Kimberly Graves. Sisters, Laura Skeen, Melissa McNinch, Teresa Hinkle Frederick, Debra Bernard. Brothers in law, Ron, Charles and Mike. Many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews whom he adored, as well as many aunts and uncles.

He is preceded in death by his unborn son, grandparents, and nephew Dorian.

The funeral service will be held on July 8th, 2020 beginning 10:00am at Columbine Hills Church 9700 Old Coal Mine Ave. Littleton, CO 80123, followed by Celebration of Life.

Columbine Hills Church of the Nazarene
9700 Old Coal Mine Ave
Littleton, CO, 80123

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Colorado Community Media from Jul. 6 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heflebower Funeral Services
8955 S Ridgeline Bvld Ste 100
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
(720) 344-6087
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved