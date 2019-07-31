Bob, 75, passed away July 19, 2019. Preceded in death by wife Deborah.
He is survived by his daughters Sheryl (Neal) , Cindy; grandchildren
Graham, Gracia, Riley, Liam; sister Sue (Dewey). A graduate of
the United States Naval Academy, he served as a pilot in the USAF.
He will be missed by many and remembered as a loving husband,
father, Papa and a dear friend. Celebration of Life Fri., 08/09/19, 5:00
pm, Horan & McConaty, 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from July 31 to Aug. 7, 2019