The family of Robert BOB Haggard share his passing on February 15, 2020 in OKC,
Okla. Bob was 95 years old. He is survived by daughter, Sue Wylie and family of OKC,
and son,Mike Haggard and family of SanAntonio,Texas. Bob and Margaret spent
50+ memorable years in Arvada with many wonderful friends! He spent the last
three years close to his 4 generations of family in Oklahoma who were glad to have
him back! Burial will be at Fort Logan with his beloved Margaret!
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers on Mar. 12, 2020