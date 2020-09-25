Robert Chester Sanders, a longtime resident of Centennial, died at the age of 53 from a hiking accident while on a houseboat trip at Lake Powell, Utah. Bob loved life, was always active, and passed in his beloved outdoors.
Bob was born in Chicago on January 5, 1967 to Robert W. Sanders and the late Nancy L. Bartkowiak. The family moved to Bloomington, MN in 1969 where Bobby developed his love for hockey. They moved again in 1980 to Tulsa, OK where he graduated from Union High School in 1985.
Bob graduated with B.S.B.A in Finance from the University of Missouri in 1989. He was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. After graduating, Bob moved to Chicago where he began his work career and met his wife of 25 years, Julie (Schmahl) Sanders. Bob & Julie were married on October 29, 1994 in Syracuse, IN. Shortly thereafter they relocated to the Denver area fulfilling their dream to live near the mountains. They welcomed three children to their Centennial home, enjoying their neighborhood and recreation in the mountains. While raising his young family, Bob earned his M.B.A. from the University of Denver in 2000. He advanced in his career spending the last 13 years in both consulting and sales roles in the financial software consulting space.
Always upbeat, Bob drew passion in life from the presence of others. He made friends easily and often, never losing touch and always ready for the next good time. Bob was admired for his loyalty, work ethic and ability to live in the moment. He was an expert skier, competed on the ice in men's league hockey, and loved golf, hiking and live music.
His greatest joy was being married to Julie and being a proud dad to Katie (22), Jack (20) and Jennie (18). His love for family was unconditional and unwavering. Others left to cherish his memory include his father, Bob (Diana) Sanders; younger sister Stacy (Mark) Sloan; his in-laws Judy (Bob) Eppich, brother in-law Jeff (Donna) Schmahl, brother in-law Steve (Amy) Schmahl, brother in-law David (Kimberlee) Schmahl, sister in-law, Carrie (Brad) Vonderheide and 16 nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life is being planned in the Denver area. Details will be forthcoming. A family remembrance will be held in Chicago in late spring.
Memorial contributions to support skiers with disabilities can be made to the National Sports Center for the Disabled (NSCD) at www.nscd.org