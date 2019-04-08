A true gentleman, friend, adventurer, and scholar died on
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Dale Witters.
Monday, March 25, 2019.
Dr. Robert D. Witters (Bob) was
born on May 2, 1929 to Alva and Vera
Witters in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
He graduated from Cheyenne High
School in 1947.
Bob began his career path with a
degree in chemistry from the University
of Colorado. He then worked as
a chemist for Dupont and served in
the military as a chemist at the Army
Medical Center in Maryland and at
Rocky Flats Arsenal in Denver.
Bob was a teaching assistant at the
State University of New York at Plattsburg,
a doctoral student at Montana
State College, where he earned his
PhD. and was a post-doctoral fellow at
Harvey Mudd College in Claremont,
California. Dr. Witters concluded
his professional career at Colorado
School of Mines, where he taught
chemistry for 30 years. He also took
pride in coaching the Mines ski team.
After a long courtship, Bob married
the love of his life and best friend,
Brenda Marlow Witters. They had
much in common, especially their
love of cats and all animals. Brenda
preceded him in death in 2012.
Bob's real passion was climbing in
the Rockies, where he could be found
on most weekends and on extended
backpacking trips. He was lured by
Granite Peak in Montana, as well as
the Tetons. Naturally, he climbed all
of Colorado's 14ers, many of which he
repeated several times.
He and Brenda loved to travel and
visited the highest point of each state
in the continental U.S. They especially
loved their time together in Alaska
as well as in Africa. Bob preserved
their memories in beautiful photographs.
Bob's other passion was investigating
the history and genealogy of the
Witters family. He didn't just study
the history, he went out and located
many of his relatives - then maintained
a relationship with them. Bob
never met a stranger.
Bob and Brenda enjoyed many
social activities with a large circle of
friends. They loved to square dance,
camp and explore the canyons in
Utah, attend reunions, play cards,
have coffee with friends, and laugh.
Each day ended with a "happy hour"
martini and a discussion of forthcoming
adventures. When you remember
Bob, celebrate the wonderful memories,
then toast a beautiful man.
A special thanks to the outstanding
staff and hospice at Brookdale Green
Mountain Senior Living Center. You
people are special in your love and in
our hearts.
Family services will be held at a later
date, with Bob's interment next to
Brenda in Cheyenne Wyoming.
Contributions in Bob's memory can
be made to:
• DONATIONS
• Wild Animal Sanctuary
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Apr. 8 to May 7, 2019