A true gentleman, friend, adventurer, and scholar died on

Monday, March 25, 2019.

Dr. Robert D. Witters (Bob) was

born on May 2, 1929 to Alva and Vera

Witters in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

He graduated from Cheyenne High

School in 1947.

Bob began his career path with a

degree in chemistry from the University

of Colorado. He then worked as

a chemist for Dupont and served in

the military as a chemist at the Army

Medical Center in Maryland and at

Rocky Flats Arsenal in Denver.

Bob was a teaching assistant at the

State University of New York at Plattsburg,

a doctoral student at Montana

State College, where he earned his

PhD. and was a post-doctoral fellow at

Harvey Mudd College in Claremont,

California. Dr. Witters concluded

his professional career at Colorado

School of Mines, where he taught

chemistry for 30 years. He also took

pride in coaching the Mines ski team.

After a long courtship, Bob married

the love of his life and best friend,

Brenda Marlow Witters. They had

much in common, especially their

love of cats and all animals. Brenda

preceded him in death in 2012.

Bob's real passion was climbing in

the Rockies, where he could be found

on most weekends and on extended

backpacking trips. He was lured by

Granite Peak in Montana, as well as

the Tetons. Naturally, he climbed all

of Colorado's 14ers, many of which he

repeated several times.

He and Brenda loved to travel and

visited the highest point of each state

in the continental U.S. They especially

loved their time together in Alaska

as well as in Africa. Bob preserved

their memories in beautiful photographs.

Bob's other passion was investigating

the history and genealogy of the

Witters family. He didn't just study

the history, he went out and located

many of his relatives - then maintained

a relationship with them. Bob

never met a stranger.

Bob and Brenda enjoyed many

social activities with a large circle of

friends. They loved to square dance,

camp and explore the canyons in

Utah, attend reunions, play cards,

have coffee with friends, and laugh.

Each day ended with a "happy hour"

martini and a discussion of forthcoming

adventures. When you remember

Bob, celebrate the wonderful memories,

then toast a beautiful man.

A special thanks to the outstanding

staff and hospice at Brookdale Green

Mountain Senior Living Center. You

people are special in your love and in

our hearts.

Family services will be held at a later

date, with Bob's interment next to

Brenda in Cheyenne Wyoming.

Contributions in Bob's memory can

be made to:

Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Apr. 8 to May 7, 2019

Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery

