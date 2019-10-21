Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. "Bob" Wilson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bob died suddenly and unexpectedly

of natural causes

at home in Arvada. Born in

Omaha, Nebraska, to Harold

and Betty June Wilson, he graduated

from Omaha Technical

High School and then went on

to study electrical engineering.



He received his bachelor's degree from

the University of Nebraska, master's degrees

from the Universities of Arizona

and Idaho, and the Ph.D. in electrical

engineering from the University of

Idaho. Bob retired as an energy systems

engineer from Western Area Power

Administration, U.S. Department of

Energy. During his career he also held a

visiting faculty position at the University

of Wyoming.



Bob is survived by his beloved wife

Susan of Arvada; son Jeremy (Stacy) of

Colorado Springs; three much-adored

grandsons, Jacob, Nate, and

Sam; and brother Jim of Houston.

Bob was known in Arvada and

the metro area as a tireless, passionate

transit advocate. Among

his many volunteer activities,

he served on the City of Arvada Gold

Line Advisory Committee and RTD's

FasTracks Sustainability Committee.

He was a dedicated member and

past president of the Arvada Jefferson

Kiwanis. His inquisitive mind led to

wide-ranging interests: travel, railroad

history and model trains, science, astronomy,

music, hiking and jeeping in

the Colorado mountains.



Memorial service will be held on

Saturday, November 2, at 11:00 am, at

Jefferson Unitarian Church, 14350 W.

