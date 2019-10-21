Bob died suddenly and unexpectedly
of natural causes
at home in Arvada. Born in
Omaha, Nebraska, to Harold
and Betty June Wilson, he graduated
from Omaha Technical
High School and then went on
to study electrical engineering.
He received his bachelor's degree from
the University of Nebraska, master's degrees
from the Universities of Arizona
and Idaho, and the Ph.D. in electrical
engineering from the University of
Idaho. Bob retired as an energy systems
engineer from Western Area Power
Administration, U.S. Department of
Energy. During his career he also held a
visiting faculty position at the University
of Wyoming.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife
Susan of Arvada; son Jeremy (Stacy) of
Colorado Springs; three much-adored
grandsons, Jacob, Nate, and
Sam; and brother Jim of Houston.
Bob was known in Arvada and
the metro area as a tireless, passionate
transit advocate. Among
his many volunteer activities,
he served on the City of Arvada Gold
Line Advisory Committee and RTD's
FasTracks Sustainability Committee.
He was a dedicated member and
past president of the Arvada Jefferson
Kiwanis. His inquisitive mind led to
wide-ranging interests: travel, railroad
history and model trains, science, astronomy,
music, hiking and jeeping in
the Colorado mountains.
Memorial service will be held on
Saturday, November 2, at 11:00 am, at
Jefferson Unitarian Church, 14350 W.
32nd Ave.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, 2019