Robert (Bob) Henry Stolte passed away shortly after midnight on November 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Virginia, sister Karen Capps, brother Leslie (wife: Carolyn), and son Eric. He is survived by his wife B Barbara, sons Joshua, Adam, and Matthew, sister Kathy (husband: Bill Austin), and brother-in-law Budd Capps. He was born in 1942 in the town of Del Norte, Colorado, and was promptly named by his three-year-old brother Leslie, who made the announcement, unprompted, to the neighborhood that he had a new baby brother and his name was Bob. When Bob was nine months old, the family moved to the city of Arvada, and that remained Bob's home until the end of his life. It was a city he loved. It was his home when he was baptized at the Arvada Methodist Church in 1945, and it was his home when he participated in the 150th anniversary celebration of the Arvada United Methodist Church in September, 2020. Bob began his career as an artist no later than the age of five, with drawings whose distinctive style is recognizable even today. It was not long before his artistic talent was evident to everyone. By the end of his life, he had produced countless works of art, including drawings, paintings, photographs, sculptures, and ceramics, as well as poems, a screenplay and a novel. Friends and family members who received one of these artworks treasure them both in themselves and as reminders of his kindness and love. In his childhood, Bob raised rabbits for the 4-H youth organization and wrestled at Arvada High School. He was graduated from the University of Colorado in Boulder with a degree in architecture.
In time, he returned to his alma mater working as a building project manager, where he oversaw countless building
projects and formed lifelong relationships. On Valentine's Day of 1961, he met the love of his life Barbara Kay Wilson. Bob and Barb married in the summer of 1962 and recently celebrated their 58th anniversary. They raised four boys: Eric, Joshua, Adam, and Matthew. Their eldest son, Eric, passed away in 1994 at the age of 31 surrounded by his loving family. Joshua and his wife Sandra have three children: Tristan, Ariana, and Aayla, and Adam and his wife Darci have one son: Jackson. Bob was heavily involved in all of his children's activities, including serving as a scout master, cheering his sons on at wrestling tournaments and soccer games, and attending high school musicals. He served his church for many
years on several committees. He was especially involved in two projects: the erection of the church monument sign
(the signature marker for the church location) and the expansion of the church building to better serve the community.
He had a serious (and intellectually serious) faith with a special fondness for the Sermon on the Mount, and he
was firmly committed to the view that science, religion, and life are compatible. Bob valued nothing more in this world
than his friends and his family. His love for them was never doubted and will never be forgotten. His private memorial service will be streamed live on the Arvada United Methodist Church Facebook page on Monday, November 9, 2020, 1:45–3:00. Friends and family are encouraged to share their memories on Facebook. Memorial gifts may be sent to Arvada
United Methodist Church, Children and Youth Ministry at 6750 Carr St, Arvada, CO 80004. Donations may also be made
through the church website: https://www.arvadaumc.org/.Stolte
Robert Henry Stolte 1942 - 2020