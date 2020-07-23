It is with great sadness that we announce Robert John McCloskey, 34, recently from Maricopa, AZ, died unexpectedly Saturday, June 6th, 2020.
Robert, or as we always called him, Robby, was born in Aurora, CO, Sept 19th, 1985 and later moved to Maricopa, AZ in 2016.
Robby is survived by his wife Bethany (Jones) McCloskey and their son Liam McCloskey, his parents George McCloskey (Barbara Naslund) and Diane Braley (Stuart Braley), his sister, Jessica McCloskey, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
Robby went to Wheatridge High School, Class of 2005, received his GED in 2008. Still has many friends from the Wheatridge High today. GO FARMERS.
Robby loved his son Liam and being around family and friends. He was the life of the party. Robby enjoyed country music and to dance and have a good time. He will be greatly missed.
Per Robby's wishes there will not be a funeral service. There will be a private Celebration of Life on Saturday July 25th in the Wheatridge area. Please contact his father at charliebrown1958@comcast.net
to get information.
In lieu of flowers or donations, he would prefer you spend time with your loved ones and donate to one of your favorite charities.