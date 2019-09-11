Robert Joseph (Bob with one O)

Anthony passed away August 26, 2019

at the age of 79 at his home in Arvada,

Colorado. Bob was born in Denver,

Colorado, January 19, 1940.

Bob is survived by his wife, Deanna

Anthony and children, Jim (wife - Diane)

Anthony, Mike (wife -Jayme) Anthony

and Kathy Pennell and 5 grandchildren,

Katie, Madison, Marcus, Colin and

Mason and his 5 great grandchildren,

Joe, Ana, Teddy, Clara and Genevieve.

Bob worked 35 years at Adolph Coors

company as a maintenance supervisor.

He was highly respected and well liked

throughout his career.

He was loving husband, father, poppy

and grand poppy. Always willing to help

with anything (cars, school projects,

scouting). Bob loved to camp, and take

his family on many trips and outdoor

excursions. Bob was brilliant person

with a quirky sense of humor. He had

a passion for the metaphysical and

paranormal. His grandchildren still

treasure the crystals he gave them. Bob

even slept under a suspended pyramid

for a period of time. Even his water and

beverages, were put under the pyramid

for energy and purification.

As a celebration of Bob's life, his

family will hold a private gathering.

We appreciate everyone's love and

support. Instead of flowers, donations

may be made to the Arvada Food Bank/

Community Table.