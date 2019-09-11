Robert Joseph (Bob with one O)
Anthony passed away August 26, 2019
at the age of 79 at his home in Arvada,
Colorado. Bob was born in Denver,
Colorado, January 19, 1940.
Bob is survived by his wife, Deanna
Anthony and children, Jim (wife - Diane)
Anthony, Mike (wife -Jayme) Anthony
and Kathy Pennell and 5 grandchildren,
Katie, Madison, Marcus, Colin and
Mason and his 5 great grandchildren,
Joe, Ana, Teddy, Clara and Genevieve.
Bob worked 35 years at Adolph Coors
company as a maintenance supervisor.
He was highly respected and well liked
throughout his career.
He was loving husband, father, poppy
and grand poppy. Always willing to help
with anything (cars, school projects,
scouting). Bob loved to camp, and take
his family on many trips and outdoor
excursions. Bob was brilliant person
with a quirky sense of humor. He had
a passion for the metaphysical and
paranormal. His grandchildren still
treasure the crystals he gave them. Bob
even slept under a suspended pyramid
for a period of time. Even his water and
beverages, were put under the pyramid
for energy and purification.
As a celebration of Bob's life, his
family will hold a private gathering.
We appreciate everyone's love and
support. Instead of flowers, donations
may be made to the Arvada Food Bank/
Community Table.
