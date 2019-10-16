Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta Ann Liggett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robin, 77, died peacefully on

September 16, 2019, in Littleton,

Colorado. A graduate of

the University of Northern

Colorado, she worked in the

book department of May D&F

before starting a long career as

an administrator for Diners Club. She

read constantly and amassed a sizeable

library on subjects ranging from

geology to archeology, Native American

culture and cooking. She was an

avid weekend hiker with the Colorado

Mountain Club. For years she studied

Spanish in a small informal

book group and maintained a

loyal pen-pal correspondence

in Spanish with a friend in the

Dominican Republic. Her hobbies

included needlepoint and

painting. Robin was a kind and gentle

soul and a loyal friend. She is survived

by her sister, Sue Ellen Englert (Thad)

of Moffat, CO, her brother Bill Liggett

(Nancy) of Boulder, CO, and her sister

Celene Hinnegan (Al) of Fountain, CO,

