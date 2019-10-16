Robin, 77, died peacefully on
September 16, 2019, in Littleton,
Colorado. A graduate of
the University of Northern
Colorado, she worked in the
book department of May D&F
before starting a long career as
an administrator for Diners Club. She
read constantly and amassed a sizeable
library on subjects ranging from
geology to archeology, Native American
culture and cooking. She was an
avid weekend hiker with the Colorado
Mountain Club. For years she studied
Spanish in a small informal
book group and maintained a
loyal pen-pal correspondence
in Spanish with a friend in the
Dominican Republic. Her hobbies
included needlepoint and
painting. Robin was a kind and gentle
soul and a loyal friend. She is survived
by her sister, Sue Ellen Englert (Thad)
of Moffat, CO, her brother Bill Liggett
(Nancy) of Boulder, CO, and her sister
Celene Hinnegan (Al) of Fountain, CO,
and eight nieces and nephews.
