Rodney Willis "Will" Bolin

passed away peacefully in

his sleep on February 27,

2019 at the age of 84. He had

a wonderful life. Will was

born April 2,1934 in Greeley

to Rodney and Ruth Bolin.

He attended a one-room

schoolhouse through the

8th grade in Cornish then

College High School. Will graduated

from Colorado State University with

a Bachelor's degree in Biological

Sciences and earned a Master's degree

in teaching from the University of

Northern Colorado. He was a U.S.

Army 2nd Lieutenant from 1956-58

stationed near Pisa, Italy. He married

Janice Peppers of Greeley, a nurse,

and they had daughter Conde in 1963

and son Tracy "Drew" in 1966. They

lived in the same Arvada house for 53

years. Will taught biology for 31 years

at Wheat Ridge High School and was

named "Colorado Biology Teacher

of the Year" in 1965. Will's greatest

joys were his wife Jan, his

children and son-in-law, his

friends, VW Beetles and the

family's homestead, which

was named a "Colorado

Centennial Farm" in 2015.

Will was a voracious reader

and enjoyed camping,

backpacking, fly fishing,

racquetball, elk hunting,

river rafting. He was fortunate to

spend time with his friends on

many outdoor adventures. Will was

preceded in death by his parents,

Rodney and Ruth Bolin; his brother,

Arwin "Bo" Bolin. He is survived by

his loving wife Jan; children, Conde

(and Kurt) of Wheat Ridge; Drew

of Denver. A Memorial Service will

be held at the Olinger Crown Hill

Pavilion, Wheat Ridge, on Friday,

March 22, 2019, at 3 p.m. In lieu of

flowers, donations can be made to

the Parkinson Association of the

Rockies,1325 S Colorado Blvd, Denver,

