Rodney Willis "Will" Bolin
|
passed away peacefully in
his sleep on February 27,
2019 at the age of 84. He had
a wonderful life. Will was
born April 2,1934 in Greeley
to Rodney and Ruth Bolin.
He attended a one-room
schoolhouse through the
8th grade in Cornish then
College High School. Will graduated
from Colorado State University with
a Bachelor's degree in Biological
Sciences and earned a Master's degree
in teaching from the University of
Northern Colorado. He was a U.S.
Army 2nd Lieutenant from 1956-58
stationed near Pisa, Italy. He married
Janice Peppers of Greeley, a nurse,
and they had daughter Conde in 1963
and son Tracy "Drew" in 1966. They
lived in the same Arvada house for 53
years. Will taught biology for 31 years
at Wheat Ridge High School and was
named "Colorado Biology Teacher
of the Year" in 1965. Will's greatest
joys were his wife Jan, his
children and son-in-law, his
friends, VW Beetles and the
family's homestead, which
was named a "Colorado
Centennial Farm" in 2015.
Will was a voracious reader
and enjoyed camping,
backpacking, fly fishing,
racquetball, elk hunting,
river rafting. He was fortunate to
spend time with his friends on
many outdoor adventures. Will was
preceded in death by his parents,
Rodney and Ruth Bolin; his brother,
Arwin "Bo" Bolin. He is survived by
his loving wife Jan; children, Conde
(and Kurt) of Wheat Ridge; Drew
of Denver. A Memorial Service will
be held at the Olinger Crown Hill
Pavilion, Wheat Ridge, on Friday,
March 22, 2019, at 3 p.m. In lieu of
flowers, donations can be made to
the Parkinson Association of the
Rockies,1325 S Colorado Blvd, Denver,
CO 80222.
