Rodney Hugh Keith, 72, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019. He was born
on April 29, 1947 in Grand Junction, Colorado to Clancy and Shirley (Hasley)
Keith. He was a proud veteran and served just over 5 years in the Navy during
the Vietnam War. His wife, Vivien and sons, Brandon and Jason along with their
families will cherish his many memories and he will be missed greatly. Burial
will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from June 12 to June 19, 2019