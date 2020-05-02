Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roger R.

Roger was born in Trenton, Nebraska, to Wyatt and Francis Smith. The family soon moved to Montrose, Colorado where he lived most of his young life. Roger was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ruth.

Roger moved to Denver in 1963, where he began working in the Steel Construction business, which he continued throughout his career. He often said he was very lucky man to wake up every day excited to go to work to do what he loved.

Roger loved the mountains. When he met and began his life with Judy, he became a sports fan, going to Broncos and Rockies games year after year. When that became too much for them, Judy and Roger spent their time together enjoying their quiet life at home, always with a dog beside them. Roger is survived by Judy, and they enjoyed 38 happy years together.

Roger is also survived by his daughters, who were so very lucky to be "daddy's girls", Jennifer (John) Miller of Berthoud and Ann (Brian) Smith-Blaise of Littleton. His grandchildren, Fallon (David) Dundon-Harris, Jeffory Shields, Alison Miller and Beau Matthews. Judy's sons, Mike (Terri) Larsen of Denver and Scott (Sarah) Hagan of Brighton, and their children, Ryan (Amy) Larsen, Jayme Larsen, Corey Hagan, Christian Hagan, Reese Hagan, Seth Hagan, and Lauren Hagan.

Roger was man who loved life, and a good laugh. He had a smile for everyone he met. Tough but fair, kind when it mattered most and a heart as big as the mountains he loved. He will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life when the current conditions will allow them to do so.



