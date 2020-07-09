1/1
Roger W. "Ben" Benoit
Roger W "Ben" Benoit, 84, of Castle Rock, passed away at Sky Ridge Medical Center on Friday, June 19, 2020. Cause of death was complications from a fractured hip and subsequent surgery.

Ben was born in Southbridge, MA, on October 2, 1935. He is survived by: wife Kathy of Castle Rock; son Matt (Micki) of Jupiter, FL; grandchildren Madelyn and Garrett. Other relatives include brothers-in-law Joe and Don Clark, four nieces, two nephews and numerous cousins. He also leaves behind his faithful black lab Maggie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Rose (Foisy) Benoit, and brother-in-law Michael Clark.

Ben received his PhD in French literature from the University of Kansas. He taught French for a time in Enfield, NH, then moved to Colorado when he married Kathy in 1972. He was a teacher, administrator and coach in the Littleton Public Schools for 20 years, having served on the faculties of all three high schools: Arapahoe, Heritage and Littleton.

He and Kathy traveled extensively after retirement. Ben loved doing anything outdoors, making /building things from wood, watching the Broncos on tv, and writing. He was the author of four books based on his family history and that of Colorado's role in the Civil War. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit.

A memorial service will be held later this summer for family and friends. Donations may be made to Unbound (www.unbound.org) or the charity of your choice.

Published in Colorado Community Media on Jul. 9, 2020.
