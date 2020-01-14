Rosa M. Pyles passed away
January 1, 2020, in Wheatridge,
Colorado at the age of 99. She
was born November 14, 1920.
She married Phillip N. Pyles
January 20, 1946. They lived
in Arvada for 54 yrs. She was
active in AUMC, Arvada Historical
Society, a Camp Fire Girl leader,
an avid gardener and homemaker.
She is survived by her children, Randy
(Anita), Lubbock,TX, Cynthia, Littleton,
CO, Teresa (Wayne), Delta, CO;
11 grandchildren; 20 greatgrandchildren;
1 great greatgrandchild,
and two siblings.
She was preceded in death by
her husband Phillip, married
62 years, her son Marlin, and
seven brothers and sisters. Memorial
services will be held January 16,
2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Aspen Mortuaries
in Arvada. Burial at Ft. Logan National
Cemetery.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21, 2020