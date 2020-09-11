Ruth Smith passed away on August 24, 2020 at the age of 84. She was born in Paragould, Arkansas, the youngest daughter of Sinclair and Pearl (Eiland) Slatton. She is survived by son James and daughter Deborah; grandchildren Matthew and Elizabeth. She was preceded in death by her husband Floyd Smith, her parents and six siblings: Lottie, Ludene, Naomi, Polly, Joseph and Paul. She loved to read, take drives in the mountains, watch her favorite show, Doc Martin, and bargain-hunt at thrift stores. Ruth was a longtime volunteer for Meals on Wheels. If desired, donations may be made in her name to Meals on Wheels at voacolorado.org.
As she was an avid animal lover, donations to Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary are also welcome at ofsds.org.
As she requested, there will be no funeral. Her family will hold a private memorial in her beloved Colorado mountains.