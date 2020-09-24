Samuel Douglas Haile began his life adventure in Denver, Colorado on Oct. 19, 1945. Raised in the Colorado towns of Wheatridge and Arvada, Sammy never wanted to stay in one place very long as he believed there was so much more to see and learn. Life for Sammy was never just about today, but also focused on what was next. Always ready for a new adventure, his wandering soul touched the hearts of people everywhere he went.

His love for adventure started at a young age, evident by his joining the U.S. Army at age 17. Eventually stationed at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii, Sammy was a Helicopter Gunner and Vietnam Veteran before being honorably discharged in 1965. In 1977 his journey continued as a Truck Driver for Jolly Rancher Candies where he made sweet friendships at every stop and drove the Jolly Rancher Motorized Stagecoach in parades and at rodeos and racing events. Daily communication and advertising with brokers, buyers, and the public led to many lasting relationships, notably his friendship with Bob Harmsen and family.

As his time with Jolly Rancher ended, he began working for a construction business owned by his brother-in-law, Roger, where a special bond and never-ending friendship was made. Eventually returning to the trucking industry, Sam drove for JC Trucking and Line Haulers before purchasing his own rig to haul for Bullock Express. A highlight of this time was Sam's receipt of a Safety Driving Award for 5 consecutive years. His final professional endeavor took him to Iraq, where he delivered supplies for Haliburton on behalf of the U.S Army.

Upon his return from the Middle East, Sam settled in Hurricane, Utah. Never one to stay still, he continued visiting family and friends across the United States (Kentucky, Arizona, Florida, Missouri) and as far away as England and Thailand. Many special friendships were made in his last hometown of Canon City, CO – where he explored the hills and back roads with always a story to tell.

On May 16, 2020 at the age of 74 Sammy began his everlasting adventure. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Bonnie Haile and his brother and sister-in-law Leon and Doris Haile. He is survived by his sister Judy (Roger) Lynch, and brother Billy (Yvonne) Haile, his children Todd (Dawn) Haile, Tammie (Terry) Austin, Michelle (Don) DeLay, 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Due to Covid-19 a small graveside service was held for immediate family on May 29, 2020 where his ashes were laid to rest next to his Mother and Father at Arvada Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date so that extended family and friends can gather to share all of their wonderful memories of this special man.

A special thank you to Kim Merr and Aspen Mortuaries for bringing Sammy home to his family.





