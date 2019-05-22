Scott Alexander McRae, 62 of Parker, CO, passed away peacefully at his home on May 17, 2019. Scott served as President for Wedgcor Steel Buildings, and later Manager for Builder Development and Sales Manager for Canada at Rigid Global Buildings. Scott is survived by his wife, Karen Danielson McRae, son, Alexander Scott McRae, step-daughter, Brooke Mackey Jones, her children, Gavan and Lilli, brother, Roland Lacy McRae, Jr. (Chip), nephew, Beau McRae, niece Kady Moehring, sister, Deborah Scott McRae Sanders, nieces, Sarah Hagedorn, Erin Altschule and Karen's adult children, Melinda Danielson, Greg Danielson and Drew Danielson. Scott was preceded in death by his parents Col. Roland Lacy McRae and Miriam Joyner McRae. For service information and full obituary, please visit ponderosavalleyfunerals.com.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from May 22 to May 29, 2019