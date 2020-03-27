Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley A. Wheeler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley A. Wheeler

On Saturday, March 14, 2020, Shirley A. Wheeler passed away peacefully in Golden at the age of 85.

Shirley was born on her parent's farm in Golden, May 15, 1934. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, James and Gertrude Mannon, and by her older sister and brother, Bet-tie Lopez and Clyde Mannon. Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Harold, their two sons, Douglas and his wife Judy and their son James, David and his wife Mary Jo and their daughter Shannon, and many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Shirley attended the Maple Grove School, not far from the farm, and later Golden High School, where she met Harold. Soon after graduation they married and moved to San Diego where Harold was stationed in the Navy. While Harold was deployed to Japan, Shirley returned to Golden to stay with her family and worked as a secretary to the president of the North Denver Bank in downtown Denver. She saved enough money to buy their ?rst car. A month before Harold returned from Japan, she gave birth to Doug. The couple and their newborn headed back to San Diego until Harold ?nished his ac-tive duty.

After their time in San Diego, where they built lifelong friendships with others in the Navy, the couple returned to Golden. Shirley overcame a case of Polio and they bought their ?rst small house on Vernon Drive in 1957. Harold ?rst worked as a plumber, and in 1958 he began a long career with Coors. David was born that same year and, Shirley became the ultimate homemaker. As a farm girl, she didn't get to swim, play tennis or ski, but these were all activities she learned and enjoyed later in life. She was also an excellent knitter and seamstress. Harold and Shirley built their home on Arapahoe Street in 1962, where Harold still re-sides. After years of hard work and saving, they acquired land and built a mountain home with spectacular views of the Sawatch Range, near the town of Twin Lakes. They enjoyed going

to their mountain home often and loved to ?ll the house with family or friends. Shirley always kept her homes immaculately clean and worked alongside Harold on their many home improvement projects.

Shirley was well known to Doug and David's friends. Her kitchen was always open and she was happy to serve freshly baked treats. She had a warmth and understanding that immediately charmed all, but especially kids of all ages; she became a second mom or grandma to all who knew her.

Funeral services are postponed until later this year. In lieu of ?owers, please donate to the in memory of Shirley A. Wheeler.

Please feel free to sign the guest book and look for updates at

