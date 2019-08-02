Long-time Golden resident
Shirley Weddle passed
on July 29, 2019. Shirley
Ann Lentz was born Oct.
12, 1933, in Beatrice, NE to
Fred and Marcia Lentz. She
graduated with a Bachelor's
degree in Home Economics
in 1955 from University
of Nebraska, and two
days later married Ronald
Weddle. They had two children,
Karen and Janene, and resided
in Tulsa, Oklahoma before moving
to Golden in 1972. After raising their
children, Shirley worked
as a medical assistant. She
was a member of Gamma
Phi Beta sorority and P.E.O.
Together, Shirley and Ron
were active church members
and traveled widely
after retiring. Shirley was
preceded in death by Ron in
2017, and is survived by her
two daughters, four grandchildren
and two great grandchildren.
Services will be held at
Faith Lutheran Church in Golden on
Saturday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9, 2019