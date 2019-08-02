Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Lentz Weddle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Long-time Golden resident

Shirley Weddle passed

on July 29, 2019. Shirley

Ann Lentz was born Oct.

12, 1933, in Beatrice, NE to

Fred and Marcia Lentz. She

graduated with a Bachelor's

degree in Home Economics

in 1955 from University

of Nebraska, and two

days later married Ronald

Weddle. They had two children,

Karen and Janene, and resided

in Tulsa, Oklahoma before moving

to Golden in 1972. After raising their

children, Shirley worked

as a medical assistant. She

was a member of Gamma

Phi Beta sorority and P.E.O.

Together, Shirley and Ron

were active church members

and traveled widely

after retiring. Shirley was

preceded in death by Ron in

2017, and is survived by her

two daughters, four grandchildren

and two great grandchildren.

Services will be held at

Faith Lutheran Church in Golden on

Saturday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m. Long-time Golden residentShirley Weddle passedon July 29, 2019. ShirleyAnn Lentz was born Oct.12, 1933, in Beatrice, NE toFred and Marcia Lentz. Shegraduated with a Bachelor'sdegree in Home Economicsin 1955 from Universityof Nebraska, and twodays later married RonaldWeddle. They had two children,Karen and Janene, and residedin Tulsa, Oklahoma before movingto Golden in 1972. After raising theirchildren, Shirley workedas a medical assistant. Shewas a member of GammaPhi Beta sorority and P.E.O.Together, Shirley and Ronwere active church membersand traveled widelyafter retiring. Shirley waspreceded in death by Ron in2017, and is survived by hertwo daughters, four grandchildrenand two great grandchildren.Services will be held atFaith Lutheran Church in Golden onSaturday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m. Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Colorado Community Media Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close