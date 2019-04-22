Our dad grew up in Northbridge,
Massachusetts. His parents were Polish
immigrants. He and his siblings
earned money during the Great
Depression by selling rags, picking
and selling blueberries, and other odd
jobs. For fun, they fished and swam in
the ponds near their home.
During World War II, Dad joined the
United States Army Air Corps (USAAC).
He was a cook, and later boxed
to entertain the troops. He traveled to
bases across the United States. A high
point in his career was a fight that was
refereed by the great Jack Dempsey.
After the military, he moved to Colorado,
where he met Frances Jean Gay.
They were married in 1953. He adopted
Fran's son, John Cunningham.
They had a daughter, Jil, in 1959. Dad,
a proud union member, worked at
Gates Rubber Company for 30 years.
After retiring, he made some memorable
fishing trips to Alaska, Canada,
and Galveston, Texas.
Mom passed away in 1992. A couple
of years later, Dad began baking cookies,
cakes, and pies, and gave them
away everywhere he went. He became
known as "Stan the Cookie Man." He
approached this hobby with love and
intensity, baking thousands of cookies,
and hundreds of cakes and pies.
Our Dad was a good, hard working
man who always took care of us, and
gave us everything he could, but most
of all, he loved us. And we loved him.
He will be greatly missed.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Apr. 22 to Apr. 28, 2019