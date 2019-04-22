Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Dawicki. View Sign

Our dad grew up in Northbridge,

Massachusetts. His parents were Polish

immigrants. He and his siblings

earned money during the Great

Depression by selling rags, picking

and selling blueberries, and other odd

jobs. For fun, they fished and swam in

the ponds near their home.

During World War II, Dad joined the

United States Army Air Corps (USAAC).

He was a cook, and later boxed

to entertain the troops. He traveled to

bases across the United States. A high

point in his career was a fight that was

refereed by the great Jack Dempsey.

After the military, he moved to Colorado,

where he met Frances Jean Gay.

They were married in 1953. He adopted

Fran's son, John Cunningham.

They had a daughter, Jil, in 1959. Dad,

a proud union member, worked at

Gates Rubber Company for 30 years.

After retiring, he made some memorable

fishing trips to Alaska, Canada,

and Galveston, Texas.

Mom passed away in 1992. A couple

of years later, Dad began baking cookies,

cakes, and pies, and gave them

away everywhere he went. He became

known as "Stan the Cookie Man." He

approached this hobby with love and

intensity, baking thousands of cookies,

and hundreds of cakes and pies.

Our Dad was a good, hard working

man who always took care of us, and

gave us everything he could, but most

of all, he loved us. And we loved him.

Our Dad was a good, hard working man who always took care of us, and gave us everything he could, but most of all, he loved us. And we loved him. He will be greatly missed.

