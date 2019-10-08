Susan Lee Pierce, Born 3/6/1942,
passed away September 26th from
her long battle fighting pancreatic
cancer.. Married for 48 years to Joseph
F Pierce. Survived by Joe . They lived In
Littleton the last 48 years.
Survived by her Daughter Nikki Boyers
and husband Craig Boyers, Son Kyle
Pierce and Wife Toni Pierce, Daughter
Kym Glaspey and Step Daughter Debbie
Axmacher. Sister Patty Crile and husband
Bruce Crile. Grandchildren: Jackson, Reese,
Andrew, Charlie, Kendra and Step grandson
Geoff. Susan loved spending time with family
and friends. Most of all she loved her
time spent on the golf course.
Sue will be remembered on Friday October
11th at Broken Tee Golf course at 3pm.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2019