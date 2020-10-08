Theodore Charles Spencer

On Saturday, September 26, 2020, Theodore Spencer, passed away in his home at the age of 79, surrounded by family and friends.

Ted was born on February 25, 1941, in Vancouver, Washington to Claudine and Edward Spencer. He attended high school in Marysville, Washington, and earned a degree in Agricultural Mechanization from Washington State University in 1964. He served our country in the US Army Reserves after earning his college degree.

As a young man, Ted enjoyed his summers working on cattle and wheat ranches in Eastern Washington. He lived and worked in Washington State until 1971 when he moved to Littleton, Colorado to work at Norgren Inc. He worked in data processing for Norgren for twenty-six years.

Ted was a member of several square dancing clubs in the Denver area for twenty-five years and traveled through the 48 continental United States and Alaska while attending fifteen National Square Dance Conventions. He lived in Colorado for thirty-five years before relocating to Missoula, Montana in 2006. Ted enjoyed John Deere tractors, our nation's National Parks and Monuments, and serving as the family statistician and record keeper. He was a good person and anyone that spent time with him would recognize his talents.

Ted was preceded in death by his father, Ed, and his mother, Claudine. He is survived by his sister, JoAnne Stewart (Bill Gomer), his brother James Spencer, niece Amy (Randy) Stemple, nephew Nick (Buffie) Stewart, great-nieces Katy & Lindsay Stemple, grand-nephews Wylee & Sawyer Stewart, and former spouse Eileen Brinkman.

After a private family memorial, Theodore Charles Spencer will be interred beside his parents and other family members at Fairmont Memorial Park in Spokane, Washington.



