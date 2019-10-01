|
Theodore E. Hanson, Jr. passed away peacefully September
20, 2019; his wife of sixty-seven years, Arvilla
Huber-Hanson was by his side. Ted was born in Presho,
South Dakota in December, 1930 during the Great Depression;
he was the seventh child and first son born to
Theodore and Marie Hanson.
The Hanson Family moved to Concordia, Kansas in 1944. The Hanson
boys were naturally gifted and accomplished athletes with a deep love of sports.
A strong distance runner, Ted joined Concordia's Track Team not only running
undefeated all four years of High School but setting a record in the mile for the
State of Kansas. Graduating from Concordia High School in 1949, Ted was recruited
by Kansas State University in Manhattan Kansas during the state's golden era in track,
producing the top Track & Field athletes in the world.
Olympic Track & Field Coach (1948) Ward H. Haylett, not only coached but
mentored Ted Hanson who went on to also set the state record in Colorado at the
Colorado Relays landing him a cover photo on the Denver Post as he was breaking
the tape 1953. Not knowing of the photo, the team returned to Kansas where
they stopped at a diner in Colby, Kansas. An old farmer brought the Denver Post
to my father who was eating breakfast counter and said "Son, it appears you are
famous". Ever modest, Ted did not bring a copy of the Denver Post home.
Kansas also brought Ted his first love, high school sweet heart, and wife of
sixty-seven (67) years, Arvilla Huber-Hanson. Marrying in May, 1952, Coach
Haylett joked that marriage better not slow him down and tested him against
four of his fastest and strongest sprinters; always a driven athlete and consummate
competitor, Ted, of course, bested all four runners. Kansas University
worked tirelessly to recruit Ted during this time but it was Coach Haylett for
whom he stayed at Kansas State University stating he was a gifted coach and an
honorable man.
After dating for seven years, Ted Hanson and Arvilla Huber married May 25, 1952 at
a ceremony in Concordia Kansas. Less than a year after marriage, and during
the Korean War, Ted received orders to report for duty to Sampson Air Force Base
in Geneva, New York. Ted and Arvilla often remembered these times fondly
recalling that the young couple grew so much during these years. It was in New
York where they started their family.
Ted continued his studies upon returning to Kansas in 1956, receiving a Master's
Degree in Industrial Engineering; he was hired by Boeing Aircraft in 1958
during aeronautics boom of the era. In 1962, he was recruited by Martin Marietta
for their new Titan Missile Plant in Colorado at Waterton, Canyon. Arvilla
recalls speaking with Glenn L. Martin, founder, and inquired about what drew
him to the canyon. Also a Kansan, Mr. Martin recalled a vacation his family took
there as a young man and couldn't think of a more fitting place. Ted retired from
Lockheed Martin in 1993.
Ted and Arvilla raised their six children in Southwest Denver and were some
of the founding families of the Columbine community. A new community, Ted
and two of his lifelong friends, Jerry Valentine and Keith Osborne, started the
Columbine Sports Association in 1964 with a $1500 group loan and dream.
Starting with a Little League Football Team, the Association migrated to baseball league in
1965. The association was purchased by South Jeffco Sports Association in 1995. Ted was
very active in the Columbine Community.
Ted Hanson coached and mentored young athletes, some going on to professional baseball,
almost thirty years winning more championships than any single coach in the state for the period.
Ted took four teams to state. Ted fostered the love of the game in young men throughout the
Columbine area, mentoring their growth and development not only as athletes but also as young
men.
Ted's legacy as a disciplined athlete and coach mirror those of the great
coaches of a bygone era; Ted held closely the importance of 'the team'; while he
believed in the importance of the individual, he believed that even best athletes
excel because of the strength of overall team; he believed winning was an attitude
created through training and desire for excellence; he believed the star
athletes were both disciplined and willing to sacrifice for their success; and,
while Ted was highly competitive, he did not believe in winning at all cost but
rather that the winner had revealed weak points to overcome for the day they
meet on the field again.
The young men Ted coached over the years have offered many comments regarding
their time with him: best man I ever knew; no better man ever; his love
of sports was contagious, he always encouraged me to do better; he was like a
dad to me; he was my mentor; he was a real role model; he taught me everything
I know about baseball, winning, and being a man; and he was a man of honor
and integrity.
Ted's greatest source of pride was not in the wins, not the losses, not the honors
bestowed, not the championships won but rather love for his wife, his children,
and his friends.
Ted had lifelong and very close relationships; a deep love for his wife, Arvilla;
and pleasure in the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. Ted
lived a first-rate life and on his own terms; he was a man of deep love, honor,
integrity. He lived life to the fullest and his legacy has forever impacted the lives
he touched and the Columbine community through his family, friends, and
athletes he coached.
As an Air Force Officer, a Military Service complete with a twenty-one-gun
salute by the All Veteran Honor Guard, presentation of the American flag by the
US Air Force, standing salute by the Patriot Guard and brief solemn ceremony
by the Honor Bell Foundation will be conducted at the interment service, which
will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 at 9:15 AM at Fort Logan National Cemetery,
3698 South Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, CO 80236, Staging Area C. The
family will receive cards in care of: Arvilla Hanson, 3455 S. Corona Street, Suite
217, Englewood, CO 80113 Remembrances would be very appreciated at this difficult
time and can be added to the Horan Obituary Page at the following link:
https:// horancares.com/obits/theodore-e-ted-hanson-jr/.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2019
