Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore E. Hanson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Theodore E. Hanson, Jr. passed away peacefully September

20, 2019; his wife of sixty-seven years, Arvilla

Huber-Hanson was by his side. Ted was born in Presho,

South Dakota in December, 1930 during the Great Depression;

he was the seventh child and first son born to

Theodore and Marie Hanson.



The Hanson Family moved to Concordia, Kansas in 1944. The Hanson

boys were naturally gifted and accomplished athletes with a deep love of sports.

A strong distance runner, Ted joined Concordia's Track Team not only running

undefeated all four years of High School but setting a record in the mile for the

State of Kansas. Graduating from Concordia High School in 1949, Ted was recruited

by Kansas State University in Manhattan Kansas during the state's golden era in track,

producing the top Track & Field athletes in the world.



Olympic Track & Field Coach (1948) Ward H. Haylett, not only coached but

mentored Ted Hanson who went on to also set the state record in Colorado at the

Colorado Relays landing him a cover photo on the Denver Post as he was breaking

the tape 1953. Not knowing of the photo, the team returned to Kansas where

they stopped at a diner in Colby, Kansas. An old farmer brought the Denver Post

to my father who was eating breakfast counter and said "Son, it appears you are

famous". Ever modest, Ted did not bring a copy of the Denver Post home.



Kansas also brought Ted his first love, high school sweet heart, and wife of

sixty-seven (67) years, Arvilla Huber-Hanson. Marrying in May, 1952, Coach

Haylett joked that marriage better not slow him down and tested him against

four of his fastest and strongest sprinters; always a driven athlete and consummate

competitor, Ted, of course, bested all four runners. Kansas University

worked tirelessly to recruit Ted during this time but it was Coach Haylett for

whom he stayed at Kansas State University stating he was a gifted coach and an

honorable man.



After dating for seven years, Ted Hanson and Arvilla Huber married May 25, 1952 at

a ceremony in Concordia Kansas. Less than a year after marriage, and during

the Korean War, Ted received orders to report for duty to Sampson Air Force Base

in Geneva, New York. Ted and Arvilla often remembered these times fondly

recalling that the young couple grew so much during these years. It was in New

York where they started their family.



Ted continued his studies upon returning to Kansas in 1956, receiving a Master's

Degree in Industrial Engineering; he was hired by Boeing Aircraft in 1958

during aeronautics boom of the era. In 1962, he was recruited by Martin Marietta

for their new Titan Missile Plant in Colorado at Waterton, Canyon. Arvilla

recalls speaking with Glenn L. Martin, founder, and inquired about what drew

him to the canyon. Also a Kansan, Mr. Martin recalled a vacation his family took

there as a young man and couldn't think of a more fitting place. Ted retired from

Lockheed Martin in 1993.



Ted and Arvilla raised their six children in Southwest Denver and were some

of the founding families of the Columbine community. A new community, Ted

and two of his lifelong friends, Jerry Valentine and Keith Osborne, started the

Columbine Sports Association in 1964 with a $1500 group loan and dream.

Starting with a Little League Football Team, the Association migrated to baseball league in

1965. The association was purchased by South Jeffco Sports Association in 1995. Ted was

very active in the Columbine Community.



Ted Hanson coached and mentored young athletes, some going on to professional baseball,

almost thirty years winning more championships than any single coach in the state for the period.

Ted took four teams to state. Ted fostered the love of the game in young men throughout the

Columbine area, mentoring their growth and development not only as athletes but also as young

men.



Ted's legacy as a disciplined athlete and coach mirror those of the great

coaches of a bygone era; Ted held closely the importance of 'the team'; while he

believed in the importance of the individual, he believed that even best athletes

excel because of the strength of overall team; he believed winning was an attitude

created through training and desire for excellence; he believed the star

athletes were both disciplined and willing to sacrifice for their success; and,

while Ted was highly competitive, he did not believe in winning at all cost but

rather that the winner had revealed weak points to overcome for the day they

meet on the field again.



The young men Ted coached over the years have offered many comments regarding

their time with him: best man I ever knew; no better man ever; his love

of sports was contagious, he always encouraged me to do better; he was like a

dad to me; he was my mentor; he was a real role model; he taught me everything

I know about baseball, winning, and being a man; and he was a man of honor

and integrity.



Ted's greatest source of pride was not in the wins, not the losses, not the honors

bestowed, not the championships won but rather love for his wife, his children,

and his friends.



Ted had lifelong and very close relationships; a deep love for his wife, Arvilla;

and pleasure in the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. Ted

lived a first-rate life and on his own terms; he was a man of deep love, honor,

integrity. He lived life to the fullest and his legacy has forever impacted the lives

he touched and the Columbine community through his family, friends, and

athletes he coached.



As an Air Force Officer, a Military Service complete with a twenty-one-gun

salute by the All Veteran Honor Guard, presentation of the American flag by the

US Air Force, standing salute by the Patriot Guard and brief solemn ceremony

by the Honor Bell Foundation will be conducted at the interment service, which

will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 at 9:15 AM at Fort Logan National Cemetery,

3698 South Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, CO 80236, Staging Area C. The

family will receive cards in care of: Arvilla Hanson, 3455 S. Corona Street, Suite

217, Englewood, CO 80113 Remembrances would be very appreciated at this difficult

time and can be added to the Horan Obituary Page at the following link:

https://

Theodore E. Hanson, Jr. passed away peacefully September20, 2019; his wife of sixty-seven years, ArvillaHuber-Hanson was by his side. Ted was born in Presho,South Dakota in December, 1930 during the Great Depression;he was the seventh child and first son born toTheodore and Marie Hanson.The Hanson Family moved to Concordia, Kansas in 1944. The Hansonboys were naturally gifted and accomplished athletes with a deep love of sports.A strong distance runner, Ted joined Concordia's Track Team not only runningundefeated all four years of High School but setting a record in the mile for theState of Kansas. Graduating from Concordia High School in 1949, Ted was recruitedby Kansas State University in Manhattan Kansas during the state's golden era in track,producing the top Track & Field athletes in the world.Olympic Track & Field Coach (1948) Ward H. Haylett, not only coached butmentored Ted Hanson who went on to also set the state record in Colorado at theColorado Relays landing him a cover photo on the Denver Post as he was breakingthe tape 1953. Not knowing of the photo, the team returned to Kansas wherethey stopped at a diner in Colby, Kansas. An old farmer brought the Denver Postto my father who was eating breakfast counter and said "Son, it appears you arefamous". Ever modest, Ted did not bring a copy of the Denver Post home.Kansas also brought Ted his first love, high school sweet heart, and wife ofsixty-seven (67) years, Arvilla Huber-Hanson. Marrying in May, 1952, CoachHaylett joked that marriage better not slow him down and tested him againstfour of his fastest and strongest sprinters; always a driven athlete and consummatecompetitor, Ted, of course, bested all four runners. Kansas Universityworked tirelessly to recruit Ted during this time but it was Coach Haylett forwhom he stayed at Kansas State University stating he was a gifted coach and anhonorable man.After dating for seven years, Ted Hanson and Arvilla Huber married May 25, 1952 ata ceremony in Concordia Kansas. Less than a year after marriage, and duringthe Korean War, Ted received orders to report for duty to Sampson Air Force Basein Geneva, New York. Ted and Arvilla often remembered these times fondlyrecalling that the young couple grew so much during these years. It was in NewYork where they started their family.Ted continued his studies upon returning to Kansas in 1956, receiving a Master'sDegree in Industrial Engineering; he was hired by Boeing Aircraft in 1958during aeronautics boom of the era. In 1962, he was recruited by Martin Mariettafor their new Titan Missile Plant in Colorado at Waterton, Canyon. Arvillarecalls speaking with Glenn L. Martin, founder, and inquired about what drewhim to the canyon. Also a Kansan, Mr. Martin recalled a vacation his family tookthere as a young man and couldn't think of a more fitting place. Ted retired fromLockheed Martin in 1993.Ted and Arvilla raised their six children in Southwest Denver and were someof the founding families of the Columbine community. A new community, Tedand two of his lifelong friends, Jerry Valentine and Keith Osborne, started theColumbine Sports Association in 1964 with a $1500 group loan and dream.Starting with a Little League Football Team, the Association migrated to baseball league in1965. The association was purchased by South Jeffco Sports Association in 1995. Ted wasvery active in the Columbine Community.Ted Hanson coached and mentored young athletes, some going on to professional baseball,almost thirty years winning more championships than any single coach in the state for the period.Ted took four teams to state. Ted fostered the love of the game in young men throughout theColumbine area, mentoring their growth and development not only as athletes but also as youngmen.Ted's legacy as a disciplined athlete and coach mirror those of the greatcoaches of a bygone era; Ted held closely the importance of 'the team'; while hebelieved in the importance of the individual, he believed that even best athletesexcel because of the strength of overall team; he believed winning was an attitudecreated through training and desire for excellence; he believed the starathletes were both disciplined and willing to sacrifice for their success; and,while Ted was highly competitive, he did not believe in winning at all cost butrather that the winner had revealed weak points to overcome for the day theymeet on the field again.The young men Ted coached over the years have offered many comments regardingtheir time with him: best man I ever knew; no better man ever; his loveof sports was contagious, he always encouraged me to do better; he was like adad to me; he was my mentor; he was a real role model; he taught me everythingI know about baseball, winning, and being a man; and he was a man of honorand integrity.Ted's greatest source of pride was not in the wins, not the losses, not the honorsbestowed, not the championships won but rather love for his wife, his children,and his friends.Ted had lifelong and very close relationships; a deep love for his wife, Arvilla;and pleasure in the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. Tedlived a first-rate life and on his own terms; he was a man of deep love, honor,integrity. He lived life to the fullest and his legacy has forever impacted the liveshe touched and the Columbine community through his family, friends, andathletes he coached.As an Air Force Officer, a Military Service complete with a twenty-one-gunsalute by the All Veteran Honor Guard, presentation of the American flag by theUS Air Force, standing salute by the Patriot Guard and brief solemn ceremonyby the Honor Bell Foundation will be conducted at the interment service, whichwill be held Monday, September 30, 2019 at 9:15 AM at Fort Logan National Cemetery,3698 South Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, CO 80236, Staging Area C. Thefamily will receive cards in care of: Arvilla Hanson, 3455 S. Corona Street, Suite217, Englewood, CO 80113 Remembrances would be very appreciated at this difficulttime and can be added to the Horan Obituary Page at the following link:https:// horancares.com/obits/theodore-e-ted-hanson-jr/. Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Colorado Community Media Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close