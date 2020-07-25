Theresa Ann Braden, age 73, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 21, 2020, while surrounded by her family, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born July 27, 1946, in Gordon, NE, to Cyril and Arlene Phillipy. Theresa married her true love Kenneth Braden in April 1965.
Theresa truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures and was dedicated to her family. She loved being a wife and mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandma and Great Grandma. She had a loving personality and always made everyone feel at home. Theresa made friends everywhere she went. She had an uncanny ability to reach people in a sincere and positive way and was known as a confidant to many.
Theresa is survived by her husband, Kenneth Braden, her children Christopher Braden, his wife Sandra Braden, and Jennifer Braden. Her grandchildren Raymond Braden, his wife Laura Braden, Taylor Braden, and Brooke Braden. Her Great Grandson's Rory and Ezra Braden. She is also survived siblings Maurice Phillipy and Sarita Phillipy, her nieces Marsha Blevins and Arlena Phillipy. Also, lovingly survived by her many cousins and friends, all of whom she loved and touched deeply.
Theresa is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Randall Phillipy and Sonja Phillipy.
The memorial service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, beginning at 10:30 am at St. Francis Cabrini Church 6673 W Chatfield Ave. Littleton, CO 80128, followed by a Celebration of Life.
In Lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to Team Braden for the Alzheimer's Association
in Theresa's honor.